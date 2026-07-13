Deone Walker Identified as Bills' Breakout Player to Watch for 2026

General manager Brandon Beane focused heavily on defense during the 2025 NFL draft. The first five picks that he made for the Buffalo Bills were on that side of the ball, including Kentucky defensive tackle Deone Walker, who was selected at No. 109 overall in the fourth round.

Walker quickly became a fixture in Buffalo's defense, appearing in all 17 games with 16 starts. He finished with 39 tackles, eight tackles for loss, one sack, and batted down four passes. He also started both playoff games, finishing with six tackles, two pass deflections and an interception.

Buffalo expects more from Walker now that he has a full year under his belt, and he's said to be a key piece of new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard's plans. His fit under Leonhard, as well as the potential he showed during his rookie season, led to Walker being selected as the Bills' top breakout player to watch by Tim Graham of The Athletic. Graham says that Walker was already a solid player as a rookie, but notes that he slimmed down over the offseason, preparing to play all three downs.

"The 2025 fourth-round draft pick started every game after the season opener, making a strong impression at a position of need. Walker’s offseason mission has been conditioning to play all three downs. He said in June he had slimmed from last year’s playing weight of 338 pounds to 328 pounds," Graham wrote.

Graham also pointed out that Walker led the team with 37 run stops, which he says gave him a significant lead over the rest of the roster. He was also second in tackles for a loss with eight and had more pass breakups (four) than any other non-defensive back on the team.

Deone Walker has the talent to be a game-changer

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Deone Walker reacts after a play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Part of what made Walker such an intriguing pick for Buffalo last year was his incredible versatility. Despite his size (listed at 6-foot-7 and 331 pounds), Walker was also very agile. He was even nicknamed the "Dancing Bear" by Ed Oliver who was quick to sing Walker's praises.

During his sophomore campaign with the Wildcats, Walker exploded with 55 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, and 7.5 sacks. Walker's draft stock took a hit when he played through a back injury in 2024, and finished with 37 tackles, five tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks. That allowed the Bills to pick him up on day three, which has already proven to be a steal.

Should Walker be able to take the next step as a pro, he could prove to be a complete game-changer, which will only make Beane's selection look that much smarter.