Three Buffalo Bills X-Factors Who Could Make or Break 2026 Season

Training camp is set to start for the Buffalo Bills at the end of July, and it will be the first time that they hold camp under rookie head coach Joe Brady. The former offensive coordinator has some huge shoes to fill, as he replaces Sean McDermott, who has the second-most wins in franchise history.

As if that's not enough pressure, Brady isn't going to be given any grace period. As soon as he took over, the expectation was for him to win a Super Bowl. For that to happen, Brady is going to need the following three players to step up as X-factors for Buffalo.

Dee Alford, CB

Buffalo Bills cornerback Dee Alford trains during Buffalo Bills Minicamp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Taron Johnson spent the past eight seasons playing cornerback for the Bills, and was their primary nickel back for the majority of his time with the team. This past season, Johnson struggled in that role and was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders in the offseason. Buffalo could lean on safety CJ Gardner-Johnson to help fill that vacancy, but they also want Dee Alford to compete for the nickel position.

A free agency signing from the Atlanta Falcons, Alford is coming off his best campaign as a pro. He recorded 67 tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks, 13 pass breakups, and three interceptions. He has had his share of hiccups in coverage as well, but his ball skills could be a huge benefit for Buffalo.

Deone Walker, DT

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Deone Walker reacts after a play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Deone Walker emerged as one of the top defenders for Buffalo this past season. The fourth-round pick out of Kentucky played in all 17 games, while starting 16. He recorded 39 tackles, eight tackles for loss, one sack, and batted down four passes.

As impressive as he was as rookie, Walker is expected to be a more central piece of the defensive puzzle for Jim Leonhard this year. Bills On SI's Ralph Ventre said he's a "franchise defensive tackle" who will continue to grow under Leonhard. If he takes a step forward, the entire defense could benefit.

DJ Moore, WR

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore makes the eventual game winning touchdown catch against the Green Bay Packers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even with Josh Allen at quarterback and James Cook, the NFL rushing leader in 2025, at running back, the Buffalo offense struggled to find consistency last year. For much of the season, it was incredibly tough to watch the offense, as they had to fight hard for every inch of ground that they gained.

The lack of a true game-changer at wide receiver was the reason for their struggles, which is why they sent a second-round pick to the Chicago Bears for DJ Moore. Critics claim the Bills overpaid for the veteran wide receiver, but Buffalo believes his experience in Joe Brady's offense can be a difference-maker for them.

Moore doesn't have to establish himself as one of the elite No. 1 wide receivers in the NFL for Buffalo to have success. He doesn't even need to record 1,000 yards receiving. He just has to help the offense move down the field with more ease, if he does that, this trade will be a major success for the Bills.