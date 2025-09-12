NFL analyst says Bills' offensive lineman 'pitched shutout' vs. Ravens
When Brian Baldinger speaks, we should listen, especially when it comes to offensive line play.
The 11-year former NFL offensive lineman and NFL analyst got back into his "Baldy Breakdowns" this week following Week 1 of the 2025 season. On the docket was the Buffalo Bills after their tremendous comeback performance against the Baltimore Ravens.
One of several Bills that he broke down was left tackle Dion Dawkins. And he had high praise for the Pro Bowl, complimenting him with a phrase that has become synonmous with high-level football players.
"Dion Dawkins is a DOGG, D-O, double G," said Baldinger in a video on X. "If you put your hands on him, he's gonna knock your hands down. He'll do that over and over again"
Baldinger credited Dawkins' play due to his "feet and hands," which he says allows him to "drop the anchor" and protect MVP QB Josh Allen. He said he "pitched a shutout, an absolute no-hitter," as Allen was sacked one time on the night and the Bills generated 497 yards of total offense.
"All phases, DOGG. There's the hands, there's the anchor," Baldinger said. "And the players stop. And Josh Allen has all kinds of time to make a throw. It's play after play after play. You put your hands on Dawk, he's gonna chop 'em down. Dawk has what it takes."
Dawkins' play on the field is also complemented by his PFF grade. While he had a modest 64.0 overall grade, he shined in pass protection, as he finished with a 78.0 grade against the Ravens.
The four-time Pro Bowler will need to keep this going as Buffalo visits the Jets on Sunday. New York only yielded 271 yards of offense and forced four sacks against the Steelers.
But as long as Dawkins is still holding down Allen's blindside with one of the top offensive line units alongside him, we should expect more of the same from him and the Bills' offense in Week 2.
