Bills vs. Jets predictions: Who NFL experts are picking to win AFC East showdown
The Buffalo Bills and New York Jets will meet for their first of two matchups this season in Week 2 at MetLife Stadium.
The Bills couldn't be riding higher right now after their miraculous Week 1 win over the Baltimore Ravens that saw Buffalo overcome a two-score deficit late in the fourth quarter to secure the victory.
The Jets weren't as lucky last week, but they still saw enough from quarterback Justin Fields and the offense to leave encouraged despite the 34-32 loss to Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers.
This will be the 130th meeting between the two teams. The Bills own a 70-58-1 all-time record against the Jets and have regularly dominated their AFC East rivals to the tune of eight wins in their previous 10 matchups.
Will that dominance continue? Or will the Jets find a way to beat Josh Allen and the Bills this time around?
Let's see what experts think.
ESPN
- Stephania Bell: Bills
- Matt Bowen: Bills
- Mike Clay: Bills
- Jeremy Fowler: Bills
- Dan Graziano: Bills
- Kalyn Kahler: Bills
- Pamela Maldonado: Bills
- Eric Moody: Bills
- Jason Reid: Bills
- Lindsey Thiry: Bills
- Seth Wickersham: Bills
CBS Sports
- Pete Prisco: Bills
- Cody Benjamin: Bills
- Jared Dubin: Bills
- Ryan Wilson: Bills
- John Breech: Bills
- Tyler Sullivan: Bills
- Dave Richard: Bills
- Jamey Eisenberg: Bills
NFL.com
- Ali Bhanpuri: Bills (27-21)
- Tom Blair: Bills (27-21)
- Brooke Cersosimo: Bills (29-24)
- Gennaro Filice: Bills (34-28)
- Dan Parr: Bills (28-24)
Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News
Iyer: "The Bills need to be wary of a hangover from the thrilling comeback win led by Josh Allen with Justin Fields and the Jets' offense also riding a big high despite heartbreaking defeat. The Jets just don't have enough to finish them with the lesser defense. Bills win 24-20 but fail to cover the spread."
Number of experts picking Buffalo: 24
Number of experts picking New York: 0
