Bills' MVP QB Josh Allen lands 'first-ever' role with wellness brand
The year 2025 will go down as the one Josh Allen garnered national attention in brand partnerships.
Health, wellness and recovery brand Therabody announced Wednesday that the Buffalo Bills' quarterback will be joining the brand as its first-ever performance advisor. Allen, a longtime partner of Therabody and user of its products, has been tabbed to collaborate directly with the brand's product development and athlete education teams.
As an NFL player entering his eighth season, Allen's success on the field has a bit to do with the Therabody recovery products he has used over the years. He will now be utilizing the brand's "plus" performance line to showcase his firsthand experience using the products.
"You don't train Josh Allen like other quarterbacks. Because he doesn't play like one," said Allen's QB coach Jordan Palmer, who narrates the Therabody ad. "It takes years of drills to break a defense and one device to keep you one step ahead."
Allen's ability to lean on Therabody products for recovery is even more clear considering the durability he's been able to display throughout his career. Despite taking 217 career sacks and logging 871 career rushes, Allen is the NFL's active leader for consecutive starts for a QB at 122 (including the playoffs).
RELATED: Buffalo legend Thurman Thomas, Carhartt honor men and women of Bills' new stadium
That mark is tied for 13th longest all-time in NFL history for a QB. As long as he's good to go for the first two games of the season, he will usurp Buffalo native Ron Jaworski on the list.
In addition to Therabody, Allen has become the face of brands like Gatorade, Natrol and Wonderful Pistachio's in 2025. And while all of which are important to Allen and benefit his game, one could argue Therabody may be the most impactful on ensuring the reigning league MVP is ready to go on Sundays.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —