Bills' options to replace injured tackles Dion Dawkins, Spencer Brown vs. Steelers

As if the task of neutralizing Pittsburgh Steelers' defensive front wasn't difficult enough, the Buffalo Bills will have to do so without their two starting offensive tackles.

The Bills have already ruled out Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown for the November 30 road game, meaning their offensive line depth will be put to the test in Week 13.

As to who will be protecting quarterback Josh Allen against TJ Watt and Co., the Bills have a couple of viable options.

Ryan Van Demark, Alec Anderson and sixth-round rookie Chase Lundt are all listed as tackles on Buffalo's 53-man roster. There's also 2024 sixth-rounder Tylan Grable, who has been designated to return from Injured Reserve.

Ryan Van Demark

The UConn product has emerged as Buffalo's top backup, having already started for Brown in Week 4. Last time out against the Houston Texans, Van Demark spelled Dawkins for four snaps at left tackle before finishing out the game as Brown's replacement at right tackle.

It's assumed that Van Demark will be the starting left tackle on Sunday in Pittsburgh. He's stepped up as a substitute starter and survived in key spots before.

The New Jersey-born bookend performed well at right tackle in a 2024 regular season win over Kansas City Chiefs. Van Demark's first NFL offensive snaps came during the 2023 regular season finale against the Miami Dolphins. With Dawkins having his hand examined on the sideline, he filled in at left tackle for a fourth-quarter drive that produced the winning touchdown as the Bills clinched the AFC East title.

Bills Ryan Van Demark keeps Panthers Cam Gill away from back up quarterback Ben DiNucci during the first half of the preseason game against Carolina Panthers at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Aug. 24, 2024. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK

Alec Anderson

Although he's listed as a tackle on the roster, Anderson is a utilityman whose game reps have come mostly on the interior or as a sixth offensive lineman. He started the 2024 regular season finale at left guard.

The 6-foot-5 Anderson projects as the starting right tackle in Week 13. He's been active for all 11 games this season despite the Bills cutting back on deploying heavy personnel. Last year, he was on the field for 27 percent of offensive snaps.



Oct 5, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Alec Anderson (70) practices before the game at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Tylan Grable

Grable has been stashed on Injured Reserve since the start of the season due to a concussion suffered in early August. The Bills opened his 21-day activation window this past week in the wake of the Brown and Dawkins news.

Under normal circumstances, Grable would likely start opposite Van Demark, but he's had zero buildup this fall. He didn't even see any preseason game action prior to getting injured. Grable actually earned a jersey over Van Demark for three weeks as a rookie before landing on IR.

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Tylan Grable tries to keep offensive tackle Chase Lundt at bay during the Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on July 24, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Chase Lundt

The developmental rookie is valued highly enough to have held a roster spot since the season's start, but Lundt is unlikely ready for primetime. He's been a healthy scratch 10 of 11 games this season.

Lundt made his debut as a reserve in Week 4 when Brown was unavailable. He saw three offensive snaps.

Jul 23, 2025; Rochester, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Chase Lundt (77) enters the field during training camp at St. John Fisher University. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

