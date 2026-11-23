The Buffalo Bills posted another victory, defeating the Miami Dolphins, 26-9, in Orchard Park, and, as a result, game balls are in order.

In the Bills' locker room, first-year head coach Joe Brady awarded game balls to running back James Cook and outside linebacker Greg Rousseau. Both men reached individual milestones while contributing to the team's ninth win.

Rousseau, a 2021 first-round draft pick, reached 10.0 sacks in a season for the first time in his career.

Cook, a 2022 second-round selection, surpassed Hall-of-Famers LaDanian Tomlinson and John Riggins to become the only player in NFL history to record 75+ rush yards and 1+ touchdown in nine consecutive games.

As for Bills On SI, we chose three other worthy game ball recipients to highlight in Week 11.

P/K Tommy Doman

Thus far, he's been a heckuva seventh-round draft pick.

Doman would crack the NFL Top 10 in net punting average (43.6) if he had enough attempts to qualify. While Buffalo did not punt once on Sunday against the Dolphins, the rookie punter made his presence felt as a passer and kickoff specialist.

In punt formation for the only time during the game, the Bills successfully executed a fake with Doman passing to tight end Keleki Latu for a 30-yard gain on 4th-and-8 from their own 34 midway through the first quarter. The punter admitted it was the first time he's ever thrown a pass in game action during his lifetime.

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills punter Tommy Doman Jr. (39) punts the ball in the third quarter against the New England Patriots | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"It was awesome. I didn't know what was going on," said quarterback Josh Allen. "To be honest, I was a little ticked off. I got to the sideline. I got the iPad. I was trying to figure out how to progress on the next drive. All of a sudden I see the ball floating, and Leki catching it. That was pretty cool. It gave us points. Kudos to our guys for calling it, and kudos to him for making the play."

Doman also laid the lumber on a subsequent kickoff, and he was credited with a tackle.

WR Khalil Shakir

The ultra-reliable Shakir did whatever was needed from him against the Dolphins. He logged 81 percent of offensive snaps, tying Keon Coleman for the most playing time amongst skill players in Sunday.

As a pass-catcher, Shakir made five receptions for a game-high 101 yards. He was also credited with two rush yards on two attempts. Each of his first three catches moved the chains for Buffalo.

Nov 22, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Miami Dolphins safety Michael Taaffe (16) makes a tackle on Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Additionally, Shakir, who perfected "Joe Brady routes" long ago, was a noticeable force blocking downfield for other receivers. He nearly helped spring Ty Johnson for a touchdown on a 17-yard gain down to the Miami 7.

"Khalil is as selfless as they come. [He] does an outstanding job in the run game, does a lot of dirty work in the slot, and just when he's out there, he just makes plays," said Brady.

CB Tre'Davious White

The longtime fan favorite was on the field for the first time in the new Highmark Stadium, and it just felt proper.

"Great to get back in the stadium, in front of the fans. It's been a long time. It's been about 10 months since I played a football game," said the 31-year-old White.

Jan 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'davious White (27) reacts after the game against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Appearing as a practice squad game day elevation with starting cornerback Christian Benford unavailable, White saw 42 percent of Bills' defensive snaps in his first live action since last year's divisional round road loss to the Denver Broncos. He was credited with one pass break-up.

"Excited for the win. Excited for my teammates. Just to get another opportunity to put on that Bills' gear, it's something I don't take lightly," said White.

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