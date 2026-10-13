Will DJ Moore Be Back in Week 6? Injury Update, Return Timeline For Bills WR

The Buffalo Bills do not have the services of wide receiver DJ Moore for the Week 5 game against the Los Angeles Rams.

That's because Moore was ruled inactive for the contest with the Rams after failing to overcome his shoulder injury before kickoff.

Moore was listed as questionable after getting in only one limited practice in the days leading up to the Week 5 game. Now, Moore will have another week to get his shoulder right before possibly returning to action in Week 6.

Here's what we know about Moore's injury and return timeline.

DJ Moore injury update

Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (2) runs with the ball after making a catch against the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moore suffered an AC joint sprain in the Week 2 win over the Detroit Lions that forced his early exit from the contest.

However, the Bills wideout was able to play in Week 3 and Week 4, although he ended up re-aggravating the injury in the latter game and was once again forced from a contest early.

The following day, ESPN's Adam Schefter confirmed Moore had re-aggravated the issue, but added that the injury wasn't considered "a long-term issue."

On Monday night, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe said the hope is "more rest will help (Moore) with shoulder throughout the season," so it appears this issue is going to linger, which is concerning for his rest-of-season outlook.

DJ Moore return timeline

Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (2) carries the ball in the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After seeing Schefter's report, it's fair to assume that Moore has at least a decent chance to return in Week 6.

Adding to the optimism for his outlook in the short term, the fact that Moore was able to be a limited participant on Saturday before drawing a questionable tag suggests he isn't too far off from being back in action.

One thing that could complicate matters for Moore in Week 6 is the short week, which will give the veteran less time to recover before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Then, there's the bye in Week 7, which will only tempt Buffalo to sit him in Week 6 more because Moore can get three weeks worth of rest and only miss two games.

The Bills will put out their first injury report of Week 6 on Wednesday afternoon, so we'll have more info then.

How Bills are covering for Moore's absence

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) makes a diving catch during the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Moore in and out of the lineup this season, it has been Keon Coleman who has stepped up big time for Buffalo.

In Week 2, when Moore made his first early exit from a game, the former second-round pick racked up six catches for 63 yards. In Week 4, when Moore left early again, Coleman reeled in six receptions for 116 yards and one touchdown.

In four weeks, Coleman's future has gone from bleak to promising, although there is still a long way to go before he cements himself in Buffalo for the long haul.