The Buffalo Bills have been playing well against the Miami Dolphins, running out to a 20-3 lead in the first half. As the first half closed, however, Miami made a huge play to give them some life.

Chop Robinson tipped a pass from Josh Allen at the line of scrimmage, and the ball floated into the air. Rookie linebacker Jacob Rodriguez ended up making the catch, giving the Dolphins a short field. Even more notable, however, was what happened after the play.

Buffalo wide receiver DJ Moore appeared to have injured his knee and was slow to get off the ground. He walked slowly to the sideline with trainers before heading into the locker room for further evaluation.

Allen's pass tipped and intercepted by the Dolphins. DJ Moore is down hurt. — Andy Young (@AndyYoungTV) November 22, 2026

DJ Moore injury status

Buffalo Bills WR DJ Moore celebrates scoring a touchdown with TE Dawson Knox against the Miami Dolphins. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Buffalo confirmed that it is a knee injury for Moore, saying that his return is questionable. Moore has been the top receiver on the day for the Bills. He has five receptions for 41 yards and a touchdown before entering the locker room.

UPDATE: DJ Moore back on the field

While it seemed as though Moore could miss time, the veteran wideout didn't miss a snap. After Buffalo's defense held Miami to a field goal, the offense took the field with Moore once again. He quickly made a big play, hauling in an 18-yard pass on third down as the Bills looked for more points before the half.

Buffalo was unable to score on that drive as Allen threw an interception, ending the second consecutive drive with a turnover. The Bills took the ball right back when Damar Hamlin recorded an interception of his own.

Injuries have been a concern for DJ Moore in 2026

Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore runs with the ball after making a catch against the Los Angeles Chargers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moore had not missed a game since the 2020 season, meaning the Bills felt they were getting an incredibly durable player in their trade with the Chicago Bears.

That hasn't been the case this season. Moore suffered a shoulder injury in Week 2 and it seemed as though he could miss extensive time. He was fortunate enough to miss minimal time, playing in seven games this season. The offense missed him when he wasn't on the field, which is why there was a collective intake of breath in Buffalo when Moore limped off the field on Sunday.

While he might not be on pace for elite numbers, Moore has been a solid wide receiver, helping to open up the offense this year.

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