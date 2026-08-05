Buffalo Bills’ New WR1 Looks Like 'Moore' of a Financial Steal Everyday

The hopes are high for D.J. Moore as the Buffalo Bills' new No. 1 wide receiver. But what may be understated is his effect on the Bills' books.

The Maryland product has dazzled throughout the first week of training camp. As he continues to build his connection with Josh Allen, Moore is showing signs of being a steal given his cap hit and base salary.

The ninth-year receiver is making a salary of $1.3 million in 2026, bringing an overall cap hit of $6.75 million. That type of money is pennies for a player who is primed to catch tons of targets from an MVP-caliber quarterback.

Every WR deal that has come since the DJ Moore trade makes that move look better and better. — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) August 4, 2026

Changing WR market

What WGRZ sports director Jon Scott is referring to in his post on Tuesday on X is the extension Zay Flowers signed with the Ravens. Although there's no denying Flowers' talent and production, he is now tied for fourth in the NFL in average annual value ($35 million) and total guaranteed dollars ($108 million), according to Spotrac.

Meanwhile, Moore's salary will bump to $23.49 million in 2027. That also brings a cap hit of $28.94 million. But again, that's not until next year. And if it's the case and he's able to come off a successful 2026 campaign, he will be paid on the cheap in comparison to other No. 1 wideouts.

His $27.5 million base salary ranks 17th among all WRs, sandwiched between Jaylen Waddle ($28.25 million) and George Pickens, who is playing on the franchise tag at $27.3 million.

Proving his worth

I think A LOT of people NFL-wide and some #BillsMafia have massively underrated the talent that DJ Moore is. pic.twitter.com/87K0si7XP9 — Buffalo Sports Talk (@BUFSportsTalk) August 4, 2026

Moore has absolutely shown out at training camp thus far. From cooking teammates in one-on-one drills to constant deep balls from Allen, Moore looks like he was worth the second-round pick he was traded for.

Even fellow receiver Khalil Shakir had thoughts to share on his new running mate.

"Does he still have it? It's ridiculous," said Shakir to Bills media after practice Tuesday. "Whoever is saying that should delete their social media."

Moore has been showing exactly what he has to offer since the start of OTAs this past spring.

The former Panthers' first-round pick is shaping up to have a huge role in Buffalo's new attack. And it may be one of the best bargains for a WR1 in the NFL.

DJ Moore had 682 receiving yards last year. The fewest of his career. After a strong start to training camp, Khalil Shakir believes he's in store for a big year



"Does he still have it? It's ridiculous. Whoever is saying that should delete their social media."



h/t @MattParrino pic.twitter.com/AJfuhRAAPI — Carl Jones (@Jones11_) August 4, 2026

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