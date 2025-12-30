Doubted Bills' late-season addition may be just what Josh Allen needs

Brandin Cooks, I apologize.

Your effort was sensational. Your concentration, superb. And, it wasn't even your longest catch of the game!

To think that only a couple days prior to the Buffalo Bills' wide receiver's remarkable performance against the Philadelphia Eagles, I accused him of being washed up. I even went as far as to call for an "end to the Brandin Cooks experiment."

I shouldn't have doubted the past production. I shouldn't have doubted Josh Allen when he said "We've been really close" to making the big play happen.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen celegrates with wide receiver Brandin Cooks his touchdown run during second half action at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 7, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When or not they were directly responding to my commentary, Cooks and Allen delivered in Week 17.

Cooks finished the one-point loss with 101 receiving yards on four receptions. It was only the third 100-yard receiving performance by a Buffalo wide receiver this season.

"I thought B Cooks had a game for us," said Bills' head coach Sean McDermott.

Meanwhile, I'm happy to admit I was wrong. And, not to overreact, but after watching Cooks deliver against the Eagles, I think his production may be essential to a deep playoff run.

Amazingly clutch catch

With the Bills facing a seven-point deficit in the final 2:00, Cooks Mossed Eagles' safety Marcus Epps for ab improbable 36-yard gain that moved the ball to the opponent's 10.

"Made a really good catch there in the fourth quarter. We're going to need more of that moving forward," said Allen after the 13-12 loss.

Just what Bills need

It seems as if the Bills have lacked a deep threat in the passing game over the past two seasons. Cooks, who joined Buffalo in late November after being cut loose by the New Orleans Saints, may be able to fill that hole in the playoffs.

"Gave us some juice and some downfield passing game," said Allen.

In addition to the 36-yarder during crunch time, Cooks hauled in a 50-yard pass earlier during the game. Looking back, his two notable drops, in Weeks 15 and 16, would've qualified for explosives plays, too, had he completed the catch.

Although he's no longer in his prime, Cooks can apparently still effectively stretch the field, adding an important element to the Bills' offense.

Dec 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Brandin Cooks (18) warms up in the rain before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

