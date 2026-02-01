5 potential Bills’ NFL Draft targets following Senior Bowl

Now that the Buffalo Bills’ new staff is in place, they can look ahead to scouting.

One of the biggest scouting weeks of the year wrapped Saturday, as the 77th annual Senior Bowl was played in Mobile, Alabama. The American Team came out on top, downing the National Team, 17-9.

So, who are some names the Bills should be interested in? Here’s a list of some of the week’s standouts.

Bryce Boettcher, LB — Oregon

Boettcher was flying around all week and showed off that frenetic level of play during the game itself Saturday. The Ducks’ standout has been highly productive over the last two seasons, generating 230 tackles in that span.

In 2025, Boettcher posted 136 tackles (sixth-most in the country), five passes defended, two forced fumbles, one sack and an interception.

Considering Matt Milano is slated to become a free agent this spring, the former Oregon star could be a potential replacement for the former All-Pro.

Oregon LB Bryce Boettcher (6-0 7/8, 227) is as good an athlete at Senior Bowl



🦆Dual-threat QB recruit

🦆Drafted by Astros (SS/CF)

🦆82 ⚾️ starts; Gold Glove

🦆SAF move to LB in ‘23

🦆30 starts; 2x 2nd Team Big Ten

🦆Sought contact all week

⬇️Change direction



— Clint Goss (@NFLDraftDome) January 31, 2026

Max Iheanachor, OL — Arizona State

Arizona State Sun Devils’ offensive lineman Max Iheanachor (58). | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Iheanachor was one of the best linemen in Mobile, dominating throughout the practice week and capping it with a strong showing in the game.

Over the last three seasons, Iheanachor started 32 games for the Sun Devils and earned second-team All-Big 12 honors in 2025. The 6-foot-5, 325-pounder is projected to slot in at tackle at the next level, but could also play guard as he develops.

Adding a player like Iheanachor could be beneficial for Buffalo, especially if David Edwards tests free agency this offseason. He could be a player who could replace him, and could play next to Dion Dawkins as a potential replacement for him, too, at left tackle.

Arizona State OL Max Iheanachor has been dominating all week at the Senior Bowl 👀

— SleeperCFB (@SleeperCFB) January 31, 2026

Malachi Fields, WR — Notre Dame

American Team wide receiver Malachi Fields (0) of Notre Dame. | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Fields really stole the show with what may have been the catch of the week. But he matched up an excellent week with strong production throughout his playing career, too.

A Virginia transfer, Fields posted back-to-back seasons with 800+ receiving yards and five touchdowns for the Cavaliers in 2023 and 2024. And while his volume was not the same in 2025, he still had an impactful season with the Fighting Irish, finishing with five scores and 17.5 yards per catch.

At 6-foot-4 and 218 pounds, Fields could provide Josh Allen and the Bills the type of deep threat they've missed in their offense over the past two seasons.

— awthentik (@awthentik) January 31, 2026

Tyren Montgomery, WR — John Carroll

National Team wide receiver Tyren Montgomery (7) of John Carroll | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

This Division III kid may be the most intriguing prospect in the 2026 draft class. A high school basketball player first, Montgomery picked up football in college, becoming an All-American for the Blue Streaks.

But don't let the "small school" pedigree fool you; Montgomery may have been the best receiver at the Senior Bowl.

Whether it was consistently getting open in team sessions, or highlight-reel catches in one-on-ones, Montgomery dazzled on the field.

Considering Buffalo's issues at wideout in 2025, Montgomery could be a late-round steal come April.

— Max Loeb (@loebsleads) January 29, 2026

T.J. Parker, EDGE — Clemson

Clemson defensive end T.J. Parker (3). | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Parker came into the week viewed as one of the top players in Mobile. And he did nothing but prove evaluators right with his play.

It's probably safe to assume that Parker was a product of his environment in 2025. After posting 11 sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss in 2024, he only posted five sacks and 9.5 TFLs last fall, as the Tigers went 7-6.

But Parker showed his mettle throughout Senior Bowl week, abusing offensive linemen in one-on-one drills. His ability as a pass rusher should be enticing to new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard for his multiple 3-4 defensive front.