Buffalo Bills' general manager Brandon Beane deserves credit for the work he's done this year. While he did completely whiff on CJ Gardner-Johnson, he made up for that by adding Amani Hooker at the NFL trade deadline.

This was after adding DJ Moore in a trade with the Chicago Bears during the offseason. While Moore hasn't put up elite numbers, he's been a difference-maker when healthy and has helped the offense with several big plays.

Both those players are under contract in 2027 as well, which means Beane won't need to fill two positions that have been considered needs for several years. Instead, he can look for upgrades elsewhere, which is what NFL Draft On SI's Justin Melo has him doing in his latest 2027 NFL mock draft.

Round 1, Pick 32: Anthonie Knapp, IOL, Notre Dame

Notre Dame guard Anthonie Knapp on the field during the game against BYU. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With their top pick, which Melo has at No. 32 overall, the Bills take Notre Dame guard Anthoine Knapp. Melo praises Knapp's hand usage and anchor, while saying he could be an upgrade over current left guard, Alec Anderson.

"The Buffalo Bills acquired safety Amani Hooker at the trade deadline. Hooker is under contract for several more seasons, crossing 'safety' off Brandon Beane's offseason to-do list," Melo wrote. "We turn our attention to left guard, where starter Alec Anderson can be upgraded on. Notre Dame's Anthonie Knapp protects the interior with a strong anchor and well-developed hand usage."

The 6-foot-5, 305-pound actually played left tackle for the first two seasons of his career. He played well in that role, surrendering four sacks as a freshman and just one during his sophomore campaign. This year, he moved inside to left guard and his play has vastly improved.

Knapp has given up six pressures and no sacks in 322 pass protection snaps. He's also been a weapon in the run game, earning a 74.4 in run blocking through his first 10 games of the season.

As for Anderson, he hasn't been bad by any means this season. He enters Week 11 with a PFF rating of 62.3 overall, which is 37th out of 77 qualified guards. He has, however, had issues in the pass game. Anderson has a pass-protection grade of 50.5 while allowing 14 pressures and two sacks.

Anderson has been a decent starter and the Bills would be more than comfortable turning to him again in 2027. Of course, with Anderson set for free agency, Buffalo could decide to go with a more affordable rookie and Knapp could be a major upgrade.

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