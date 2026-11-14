Grading Bills' 2026 Free Agency Additions at Midseason

General manager Brandon Beane made a big move for the Buffalo Bills at the NFL trade deadline, adding safety Amani Hooker in a trade with the Tennessee Titans. That fills arguably their biggest need, but it's not the only thing Beane did to try and fix this roster.

During the offseason, they traded for wide receiver DJ Moore to shore up their receiving corps. Buffalo was also active in free agency, with names such as Bradley Chubb standing out as their top signing.

Now that we are approaching the midway point in the season, let's take a look at the players signed in free agency and assign a grade for each move.

CJ Gardner-Johnson: F

Buffalo Bills safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson reacts after a play during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Signing CJ Gardner-Johnson to a one-year deal was always a gamble. Gardner-Johnson has the talent to be a difference-maker in the secondary, but he has worn out his welcome in a hurry at multiple stops.

That proved to be the case again in 2026 as he was suspended for spitting at Brock Bowers in Week 6. Gardner-Johnson took no real accountability for his actions and after serving his suspension, the Bills released him. Buffalo had to eat his $3.5 million salary, which isn't a ton in the grand scheme of things, but this was a signing that failed.

Greg Gaines: B

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Greg Gaines reacts after a defensive stop in the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This signing hardly made any noise, but the Bills did well by bringing in Greg Gaines on a $1.5 million deal just ahead of the regular season. Gaines was added to do "the dirty work," meaning he wouldn't rack up stats. That's held true, with Gaines recording just 11 tackles. That said, he has an overall PFF grade of 63.9 which is 45th out of 126 qualified defensive tackles. He's been strong against the run, earning a 62.5, which is the 37th best. That's solid work from a player on a minimal salary, which makes this a good move from Beane.

Dee Alford: C+

Buffalo Bills cornerback Dee Alford returns an interception during the second quarter against the New England Patriots. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Buffalo decided to move on from Taron Johnson after a rough 2025 campaign and replaced him with Dee Alford. The former Falcon signed a three-year, $15.75 million contract, which can increase to $21 million with incentives.

Alford enters Week 10 with 19 tackles, three pass defenses, and one interception. He hasn't made a huge impact and has surrendered 16 receptions while giving up 14.4 yards per reception. The move hasn't been terrible, but it hasn't produced the results Beane hoped for.

Bradley Chubb: C-

Buffalo Bills OLB Bradley Chubb reacts after a sack against the Detroit Lions during the first half at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speaking of not producing the results expected, Bradley Chubb hasn't lived up to his contract through his first nine weeks in Buffalo. Chubb signed a three-year, $43.5 million deal with the belief that he could give them a solid pass-rushing presence opposite Greg Rousseau.

Through eight games, Chubb has 18 tackles and 1.5 sacks. His lack of production has Bills On SI's John Green naming him the team's biggest disappointment. It's hard to argue against that, although there's still time for Chubb to catch fire.

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