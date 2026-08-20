Bills Bet on Untapped Potential With Raw WR in 2027 NFL Mock Draft

The 2026 season has yet to start, but that doesn't mean we can't look ahead.

For the Buffalo Bills, the immediate future looks pretty bright with all their key contributors locked up beyond this season.

That should make for an interesting draft process since they will be able to bet on talent and upside over any positional need. That can often lead to success as teams bring in the best possible player, but there's a chance they could get risky and roll the dice on a raw player who will need time to develop.

That's what happens in a new 2027 NFL mock draft from Bleacher Report. With the 31st pick, the B/R Scouting Department has Buffalo selecting South Carolina wide receiver Nyck Harbor.

Round 1, Pick 31: Nyck Harbor, WR, South Carolina

South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Nyck Harbor runs the ball after a made catch against the Vanderbilt Commodores. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Harbor is an intriguing player for sure. As Damian Parson writes, he has an unbelievable mix of size and speed which could help open up the Bills' offense. He does add that Harbor is unrefined and will need time to develop.

"The 6'5", 239-pound Harbor runs an unbelievable 10.1-second 100-meter dash," Parson said. "He even competed on the Gamecocks' track team. As such, he's a big-play threat waiting to happen either on the vertical plane or after the catch thanks to his physical strength.

"However, the uber-athlete is unrefined as a route-runner. Despite a lack of development, Harbor's elite combination of size and athletic traits will force teams to bet on his potential. If he takes a significant step forward this season, his name will be heard much earlier than previously anticipated."

Harbor is coming off his best season with South Carolina, recording 30 receptions for 618 yards and six touchdowns.

Why Nyck Harbor could work in Buffalo

South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Nyck Harbor celebrates a touchdown reception against the Oklahoma Sooners. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Harbor's 20.6 yards per reception average would be enticing for a Buffalo offense that can use a deep threat. The question is whether they can afford to use their top pick on a gamble.

Oftentimes, that would be a tough sell, but given their lack of big-name free agents as well as the veterans at wide receiver on the roster already, Harbor could be a solid addition.

The Bills have DJ Moore and Khalil Shakir who can do the heavy lifting, meaning they wouldn't need to depend on Harbor for more than the occasional splash play early in his career. Not only would that give their offense a spark, but it could help Harbor find success in the NFL since he wouldn't have much pressure, but would have exceptional mentors.

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —