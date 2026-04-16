Easy Fix for Bills' Keon Coleman Whiff is Wide Receiver Drawing Puka Nacua Comparisons

Just two years into his career, Keon Coleman is already being considered one of the biggest draft busts of Brandon Beane’s career.

While it’s tough to see Coleman ever becoming the player he was drafted to be, there is a prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft who could wipe away the mistake made by the Bills’ president of football operations/general manager.

His name is Denzel Boston, and as Nick Wright said on First Things First, the former Washington wide receiver, is a prime fit for Buffalo at pick No. 26 in the first round.

“The Bills, I still feel like, need a receiver,” said Wright. “I know that Brandon Beane might disagree with those radio guys about it a year ago, but I think at this point probably agrees with them.”

Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman pulls in a pass and heads up field for yards after the catch during the second half of their game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Just after the 2025 NFL Draft, Beane lashed out at two local radio hosts after their questions regarding the strength of the team’s wide receiver position. As the season wore on, it became clear the two hosts were correct to wonder if the team’s group of pass catchers was adequate.

Now, Buffalo is in the same position as it was a year ago, in need of added talent at the top of the depth chart. Nevertheless, Boston, who has drawn comparisons to Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua, could be the exact player the team has been searching for the past several years.

Recent history

Michigan linebacker Ernest Hausmann (15), right, and defensive back TJ Metcalf (7) tackles Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With that said, the Bills have not been a team to load up at any offensive position during Beane’s tenure. In fact, they have used the least amount of draft capital on that side of the ball since the 2020 draft. Since Beane took over as general manager after the ‘17 draft, the Bills have used nine selections on the wide receiver position. Just one of those [Coleman] has come before the fourth round, and only two [Coleman, Gabe Davis] before the fifth round.

If the Bills hope to bring in Boston, it will likely take a first-round commitment to add him to a group that consists of 2025 leading receiver Khalil Shakir and DJ Moore, who the team traded for this offseason.

The 6-foot-4, 212-pound target finished his collegiate career with 1,715 yards receiving and 20 touchdowns over his final two seasons. He presents an immediate solution to Buffalo’s hole at the X wide receiver position, which remains gaping with Coleman’s underperformance.

The Bills shouldn’t complicate things. If Boston is available at pick No. 26, they should leap at the opportunity. With his talent as a pass catcher, mixed with his experience as a punt returner, Buffalo would be getting plenty of bang for its buck with the former Huskies wide receiver.

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