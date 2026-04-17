If Bills Move on From Keon Coleman, Drafting Speedster Who Met With Buffalo Makes Sense

All signs point to the Buffalo Bills adding a wide receiver in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Another of the team’s potential targets was revealed in the days leading up to the selection process, as Cincinnati’s Jeff Caldwell listed the Bills as one of the organizations he met with during the predraft process. According to a conversation Caldwell had with Draft OnSI, the Bearcats WR sat down for a Zoom meeting with Buffalo as it hopes to bolster its pass-catching unit this spring.

The Bills added DJ Moore via trade earlier this offseason. Still, that’s not enough considering what else the team brings back at the position.

State of the Bills

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) scores a touchdown against Denver Broncos cornerback Riley Moss (21) during the third quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Elsewhere at wide receiver, Khalil Shakir is a reasonable option, having led the team in receiving each of the past two seasons. However, beyond him and Moore, the Bills lack proven commodities and infallible starters on game day.

Keon Coleman, a 2024 second-round pick, was believed to be the team’s starting X receiver of the future. But his first two professional seasons have not gone as planned. Enter Caldwell, a 6-foot-5, 216-pound monster with great speed who could make moving on from Coleman a bit more seamless.

The skill set

Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Jeff Caldwell (9) makes a catch against Northwestern State Demons linebacker Kolbe Cage (16) and cornerback Troy Santa Marina Jr. (30) in the first half at Nippert Stadium. | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Caldwell is considered to be a raw prospect, but his athletic traits jump off the page. He ran a 4.31 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, while his athleticism score of 99 was the best of any wide receiver at the combine.

The downside of Caldwell is his slim production profile at the Power 5 level. The speedy WR began his collegiate career at Lindenwood before playing for Cincinnati during his senior season, which he finished with 32 receptions for 478 yards and six touchdowns.

It may take time for Caldwell to fulfill his full potential. However, with Coleman’s time running out in Buffalo and a list of other unreliable options in tow, Caldwell would be a nice piece for the Bills to add in the middle rounds, where the big-bodied target is projected to be drafted.

“You’re getting a selfless player who approaches every task with passion and attention to detail,” said Caldwell to OnSI’s Justin Melo. “I’m eager to learn and get better. I’m going to buy into the system. I’m going to take full advantage of this opportunity.”

Under new head coach Joe Brady, Caldwell could be the first developmental piece for the Bills' first-year wide receivers coach Drew Terrell.

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