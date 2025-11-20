Bills' latest notable signee lands on Injured Reserve after only one game
Well, that didn't last long.
The Buffalo Bills signed wide receiver Mecole Hardman to the 53-man roster prior to their Week 11 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but the three-time Super Bowl champion proceeded to suffer a calf injury that has landed him on Injured Reserve.
The Bills officially assigned Hardman to IR hours prior to their November 20 primetime road game against the Houston Texans. On Wednesday, Buffalo ruled the former second-round draft pick unavailable for Thursday Night Football after he was a non-participant at practice all week.
Hardman joins eight other Bills' players currently on Injured Reserve, not including rookies TJ Sanders and Maxwell Hairston, who came off IR in recent weeks.
During his Bills' debut, Hardman saw seven special teams reps and four offensive snaps. Quarterback Josh Allen targeted him once as a receiver, slightly over-throwing a deep ball.
Hardman's first touch resulted in an electric 61-yard kickoff return. Almost immediately after his third-quarter fumble, he left the game with the injury and did not return.
MORE: Gabe Davis 'ready to go' on Bills' short week despite Sean McDermott's concern
Two days ago, Buffalo re-signed return specialist Brandon Codrington to the practice squad. The team initially waived the second-year player to create a roster spot for Hardman last week.
The Bills opted to not use a gameday elevation for Codrington, meaning a combination of running back Day Davis and others will handle return duties against the Texans on Thursday night.
Prior to their Week 11 breakthrough, the Bills owned the second-worst average drive starting position (28.5) in the NFL.
In addition to Hardman's long return, Davis totaled 158 yards on four kickoffs in the 44-32 victory.
— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —