Ex-Bills star opens up about embarrassing in-game call of nature

Mitch Morse spent five seasons with the Buffalo Bills, serving as the starting center from 2019-2023. Originally selected in the second round of the 2015 NFL draft out of Missouri by the Kansas City Chiefs, Morse spent the final season of his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2024.

Recently, Morse appeared on ESPN's This is Football with Kevin Clark and discussed his playing days. During the appearance, the former Pro Bowler decided to share one of the funniest and most embarrassing stories from his playing days.

Morse said he was on the field while sick, and the IVs he was given led to a call of nature during a fourth-quarter drive.

"I, in 2023, I was feeling a little under the weather, so I got two IVs, and they're called ringer bags, so it's extra salt. And I'm in a play-action pass in the fourth quarter, and I just deuce my pants quickly and violently. And I just run off the field, and they somehow know," Morse said.

"And I go into the concussion tent, and I've had a bunch of concussions in my career, so my family's like, freaking out, and then I come out, play a game later, and they called it a wardrobe malfunction. So if you ever see something that says a wardrobe malfunction on a report about a medical thing, that's someone who deuced their pants."

Morse was asked by Clark how often this happens, and his answer was rather surprising. According to Morse, somewhere between three to five guys had this same issue during his final season with the Bills.

"I would say, man, I think my last year in Buffalo, we had five guys deuce their pants, maybe three or four. Yeah. Man, the Holy Spirit just takes over sometimes. And it was crazy. Of course, it was diabolically embarrassing. But it's the nature of the beast. Guys had a good laugh about it."

Mitch Morse had Josh Allen's best interest in mind

He also said he knew he had to run off the field, because there was no way he was going to force Josh Allen to take a snap from him with everything that was going on.

"But there was no way I was putting Josh in a position where he had to go under center. And we were wearing blue jerseys with white pants, so I knew I had to get off as quickly as possible or there would be a scene of the crime. And these guys, Jeff Mazurek and the crew, who's the equipment guy there, had it down pat, so I missed two plays, and I was back out cleaner and more refreshed and lighter than I was prior."

One of the best stories ever told on our show. Mitch Morse in 2023 was in on a play action pass.



He pooped his pants.



The Bills staff saw it and rushed him to the blue medical tent. His family was worried. Then they were relieved when they found out it was poop. @MMwithMitch pic.twitter.com/pnI806nOlq — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) December 11, 2025

It's great that Morse can look back at this and laugh, but even better that he made sure to keep Allen from being put in an awkward situation.

