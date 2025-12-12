WWE superstar Seth Rollins delivers sharp analysis on Josh Allen and the Bills

The Buffalo Bills haven't been as dominant this season as they hoped, but they still enter Week 15 with a solid 9-4 record. They also have a chance to gain some ground on the New England Patriots, who are in first place in the AFC East at 11-2.

Even if they don't catch the Patriots, Buffalo is a team to watch in the postseason, says WWE superstar Seth Rollins.

MORE: Christian Benford injury update: Bills star limited, in walking boot

Rollins was a guest on Good Morning Football and said that while the Bills haven't been as efficient as we're accustomed to seeing, Josh Allen still gives them the edge over everyone else.

"They haven't been the most efficient version of the Buffalo Bills, but Josh Allen is still Josh Allen, reigning MVP, best player in the league, bar none. And yes, maybe this season isn't the most exciting statistically, but he's still completing 70% of his passes, still has over 3,000 yards, still throwing for a lot of touchdowns, making plays with his feet when it matters," Rollins said.

"And when crunch time comes, when it's time, when they get to the playoffs, which looks like Buffalo's going to move their way in there, barring anything crazy, when crunch time comes, I want the ball in my best player's hands, the best player in the league.

"He is going to take this team to the promise land"@WWERollins is predicting #BillsMafia in the Super Bowl 🏆 pic.twitter.com/yUELQupoEG — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) December 11, 2025

Rollins then said Allen will "take this team to the promised land," adding that he's not ready to trust the Patriots or Denver Broncos just yet. He said the one thing he does trust, however, is Allen.

Josh Allen could win the NFL MVP again

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen runs with the ball, trying to avoid Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rollins said that Allen is the reigning MVP for a reason, even throwing out the possibility that he could repeat this season.

MORE: Buffalo Bills' WR room could undergo game of musical chairs during stretch run

While it's true Allen doesn't have the eye-popping stats we're used to, he's been able to make plays when his team needs it most. He enters Week 15 with 22 touchdown passes and has added another 12 touchdowns on the ground.

Of course, for Allen and the Bills, they're more concerned with the other prediction from Rollins, making it to the promised land.

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —