Bills' Defensive Captain Doubles as Most Disappointing Player at Season's Midpoint

The Buffalo Bills' defense is showing signs of life following a slow start to the season.

Some defenders—like sixth-year veteran pass-rusher Gregory Rousseau, second-year defensive lineman Deone Walker, and rookie cornerback Davison Igbinosun—have already started to shine on a consistent basis.

Others, however, have been stuck in the mud, so to speak, waiting to break loose.

One such player?

Defensive captain Bradley Chubb, who is in his first year with the Bills after joining the team via free agency this past March on a three-year, $43.5 million deal following stints with Denver and Miami during his first eight years in the NFL.

Sep. 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills' outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (9) runs onto the field before a game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sandwiched around an ACL tear that caused him to miss the entire 2024 campaign, Chubb had previously tallied a total of 19.5 sacks between his last two fully healthy seasons in 2023 and 2025—which included 8.5 quarterback takedowns just one year ago—so, it was expected that the former No. 5 overall draft pick would provide some stability opposite of fellow pass-rusher Gregory Rousseau this year.

So far, though, that hasn’t been the case . . . hardly, in fact.

Bradley Chubb lagging behind Greg Rousseau in critical category

Oct. 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots' quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws a pass as Buffalo Bills' outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (9) applies pressure during a game at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 30-year-old did manage to earn captain status within Buffalo’s locker room in just his first season with the club, but the 6-foot-4, 268-pound outside linebacker’s play between the white lines through the first eight games has been sorely lacking.

Even though Rousseau currently finds himself second in the entire NFL with eight sacks entering the middle of November, which ties his career-high, there has been seemingly no help at all from his fellow pass-rushers on Buffalo’s roster.

So, keeping that in mind, something must change.

The Bills can’t keep relying on Rousseau to be the only legitimate threat off the edge as the calendar inches closer to December.

And, considering Chubb was Buffalo’s biggest offseason addition on the defensive side of the ball other than safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who is rightfully no longer on the team, there needs to be a sense of urgency from the ninth-year veteran.

While it’s true that the Georgia native’s leadership can’t be understated, the same can also be said for his lack of production so far.

On pace for just three sacks for the entire 17-game stretch of the 2026 regular season at this point, which would mark a career-low for any season he’s played more than seven games, there’s no denying that Chubb isn’t holding up his end of the bargain.

Once thought to be a solid counterpart for Rousseau, Chubb is looking more like another failed experiment—a la Joey Bosa last season—rather than being a solution to any of Buffalo’s pass-rushing problems.

Wily veteran must make presence felt down stretch

Sep. 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills' outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (9) and defensive lineman DeWayne Carter (90) react after a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moving forward, it’ll be imperative that the Bills get some sort of increased production from Chubb in terms of getting after the opposing gunslingers, especially with players like Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, Green Bay’s Jordan Love, and Chicago’s Caleb Williams still to come on the schedule.

There’s also New England Patriots’ quarterback Drake Maye, who seems to have Buffalo’s number thus far in his young career, on the schedule once more, too.

Needless to say, if the Bills want any chance at capturing the No. 1 seed in the AFC in January—and possibly more—then it’ll be imperative that Chubb start providing the type of statistical impact that he was brought in to make.

Sunday’s road outing against the Jets, who have surrendered the fourth-most sacks in the league with a count of 28, would be a good place to start.

Stay tuned, Bills Mafia.

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