History Says Bet DJ Moore to Reach Player Prop Milestone That's Eluded Bills

The Buffalo Bills haven't seen one of their receivers reach the 1,000-yard mark in either of the last two seasons.

In fact, Khalil Shakir, who led the Bills in receiving both years, topped out at 821 yards in 2024. Last year, he totaled a team-high 719 receiving yards. That was after Stefon Diggs produced four consecutive seasons of 1,100+ yards.

Following two seasons without a true WR1, the Bills went out and traded for 2018 first-round wide receiver DJ Moore, who thrived under Joe Brady's direction with the Carolina Panthers in 2020 and 2021.

Dec 19, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore (2) runs with the ball after a catch against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Highmark Stadium | USA TODAY Sports

With Brady now the Bills' head coach, and offensive play-caller, Moore appears poised to break down the 1,000-yard receiving barrier while catching passes from five-time NFL MVP finalist Josh Allen.

There are plenty of numbers indicating that Moore, who set a career high with 1,364 receiving yards for the 2023 Chicago Bears, can be a true WR1 for Allen and the Bills.

RALPH'S BEST BET — DJ Moore season player prop

1,000+ receiving yards (+150)

NOTE: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

For my best bet on player prop milestones, I'm taking Moore to gain at least 1,000 yards receiving this season. Realistically, I think he can threaten the 1,300-yard mark provided he gets at least 130 targets. DraftKings is currently offering this Moore prop with +150 odds (Risk $100 to Win an additional $150). At plus money, count me in for multiple units!

Moore, who has exceeded 1,150 yards four times in his NFL career, averaged 13.6 yards per reception in 2025, but he finished with only 682 yards on 85 targets over 17 regular season games. That target volume appears guaranteed to increase in Brady's offense. For comparative purposes, Diggs averaged 162 targets per season over his Bills' tenure.

Another comforting factor in backing Moore for an entire season is the durability he's shown since being drafted by the Carolina Panthers at No. 24 overall in 2018. Moore has made 87 straight starts since being sidelined by COVID late in 2020.

Aug 15, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (2) runs with the ball after making a catch aginst the Carolina Panthers during the first half at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

QB-WR connection ready to roll

Much has been made about the connection that began building between Allen and Moore back in the spring, and rightfully so. The two men looked in sync throughout open training camp practices, and put on a show for two series in the August 15 preseason opener.

"Building rapport with DJ. I thought we've done a pretty good job with that," said Allen reflecting on his summer accomplishments.

Shakir took notice of the burgeoning chemistry between Allen and Moore in early August.

"It's a beautiful thing to see, the connection there. Every single day, not just that catch. Obviously, that probably was the best one, but just the stuff they've done every single day and the growth is gonna help us win games, for sure," said Shakir.

Aug 15, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (2) tries to avoid a tackle by Carolina Panthers defensive back Zakee Wheatley (38) after making a catch in the first quarter at the New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DJ Moore's track record overshadows any perceived regression with Bears

After only 966 yards (on 140 targets) in 2024, Moore's targets fell by nearly 40 percent and his yardage dropped to 682 last year. In addition to seeing fewer opportunities under head coach Ben Johnson, Moore never really seemed on the same page as quarterback Caleb Williams.

While Allen is an instant upgrade over Williams, Brady's presence is just as important for Moore. With Teddy Bridgewater as QB1, Moore gained 1,193 yards on 66 receptions (118 targets) for the Panthers in 2020.

Jul 29, 2026; Rochester, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (2) catches a pass during training camp at St. John Fisher University. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One year later, he gained 1,157 yards through the air on 83 catches (163 targets) although Brady was dismissed as offensive coordinator in December that season.

It all comes down to the combination of Brady, Allen and Moore equaling a 1,000-yard receiver in 2026.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

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