When the Buffalo Bills take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 3 on Sunday, they could very well be without two of their wide receivers in DJ Moore and Keon Coleman. Meanwhile, wideouts Khalil Shakir and Josh Palmer are ready to roll.

Moore is dealing with a sprained AC joint that that has him listed as questionable to play, and Coleman has the same tag due to an ankle injury. Moore practiced on a limited basis twice during the week and Coleman only turned in one limited session.

“We shall see," Moore told reporters after practice on Friday when asked about his status for Week 3.

Here's what we're doing with these four Bills wide receivers in fantasy football for Week 3.

DJ Moore start or sit advice

Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (2) runs with the ball to score a touchdown during the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moore has drawn the questionable tag because of the sprained AC joint he suffered last week, so you'll obviously want to make sure he's actually active before inserting him into lineups.

You also want to make sure his snaps won't be limited, which might be revealed in reports on Sunday morning. If Moore is full go, he's a starter in Week 3.

Not only was Moore the Bills' top wide receiver in Week 1 before he exited early because of injury in Week 2, but he is also facing a Chargers defense giving up the sixth-most fantasy points per game to wideouts.

Verdict: Start (if active and not on limited snaps).

Khalil Shakir start or sit advice

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) warms up before a game against the Detroit Lions at New Highmark Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Shakir has been underwhelming through two games, with the Bills wideout posting just seven catches for 88 yards, which has him ranked as WR45 overall, per Fantasy Pros.

This is a favorable matchup against the Chargers, as we previously noted, but we can't trust Shakir in lineups if Moore ends up playing, with the caveat that we would consider Shakir a starter if it's confirmed Moore won't be playing a full allotment of snaps.

So, long story short, only deploy Shakir if Moore sits or if we know that Moore won't be on the field for his normal workload.

Verdict: Start if Moore is inactive or limited, sit if Moore plays and isn't limited.

Keon Coleman start or sit advice

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) celebrates a first down against Detroit Lions during the first half at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY, on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Coleman came alive last week with six catches for 63 yards after Moore exited early. That's the most production we've seen out of the young wideout since Week 1 of last season.

A track record like that still doesn't lend much confidence, even in a juicy matchup against a struggling Chargers pass defense. Even if Moore sits, we're still not deploying Coleman because we need to see more out of the former second-round pick.

Instead, the typically more reliable Shakir is the receiver you want to start if Moore doesn't play or is limited.

Verdict: Sit

Josh Palmer start or sit advice

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Joshua Palmer (5) reacts to his touchdown reception against the Houston Texans in the second half at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Palmer has just two catches this season, but both have gone for long touchdowns. Right now, he is the very definition of a boom-or-bust player and we know the risk with players like that.

Palmer has a chance to see increased targets if Moore and/or Coleman don't play in Week 3, but we still won't feel comfortable starting him in any scenario until we see more involvement in the offense.

Verdict: Sit

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