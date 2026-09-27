Predicting If Keon Coleman, DJ Moore And Ed Oliver Will Be Active for Bills in Week 3

The Buffalo Bills have designated three starters as questionable to face the Los Angeles Chargers for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on September 27.

All three players, who were nicked up last time out on Thursday Night Football, practiced in some capacity on Friday, creating optimism for their Week 3 availability.

Defensive tackle Ed Oliver was a full participant while wide receivers DJ Moore and Keon Coleman were limited.

Bills defensive line Ed Oliver stretches out for the ball during position drills simulating an interception opportunity during day six of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Thursday, August 5, 2026 in Pittsford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Here are details on each of the three key players along with predictions on whether or not they will be active on Sunday in Orchard Park.

WR Keon Coleman

Coleman's appearance on the injury report was a mild surprise considering he logged 55 snaps last time out against the Lions.

After rolling his ankle late in the second quarter, Coleman returned prior to halftime and proceeded to play the entire second half in the 41-31 win.

Knowing that Coleman injured the same ankle during an August 15 preseason game, it became worrisome when he missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday. His Friday participation, however, is encouraging, and it opens the door for him to play.

"We're never gonna put somebody out there that we feel like is at a medical risk," said head coach Joe Brady on Friday. "It's always gonna be a mutual thing. That's why we're giving those guys the opportunity to see what those next 24, 48 hours kinda looks like."

In a revealing development, Coleman was spotted by WGRZ's Nate Mills at a local high school game on Saturday, and he looked unbothered by the ankle.

Projected Status: ACTIVE

Sep 17, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) tackles Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) during the first half at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR DJ Moore

Moore hasn't missed a game since December 2020, and an AC joint sprain seems unlikely to end his streak.

With the extra time following the September 17 game, there was always a realistic possibility that the Bills would have their WR1 in Week 3.

"By video, it was a clear AC joint sprain, a shoulder separation, not a clavicle fracture," said sports injury expert Dr. David Chao in one of his Sports Injury Central online updates. "Is there a chance DJ Moore can play this next week, in Week 3? Yes, there's a couple more days rest, but he's likely to be limited at practice. [He] will likely need a game day AC joint injection to play effectively. In any case, it's non-surgical. No Injured Reserve, even short term [IR]."

Seen wearing a red non-contact jersey while making overhead catches during individual drills, Moore practiced in a limited capacity on Wednesday. After taking Thursday off, he returned in a limited capacity on Friday.

"We're just trying to evaluate where guys are everyday and seeing if something can help them get to the game. It was good to get him out there, limited today," said Brady after Friday's practice. "I think that [sidelining Moore on Thursday] was just something that we felt like was in the best interest that's gonna help him get to the point that there's a chance that he can play on Sunday."

I'm willing to bet on Moore playing on Sunday albeit potentially in a scaled-back role, even if he's just out there to run "Joe Brady" routes.

Projected Status: ACTIVE

Sep 17, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Trainers attend to Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (2) after an apparent injury during the first half against the Detroit Lions at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DT Ed Oliver

Oliver tweaked his hip flexor during pregame warmups on September 17, and it appears that the Bills held him out to err on the side of caution.

His progression throughout the week creates heavy optimism for Sunday. Oliver practiced in a limited capacity on Thursday after a Wednesday absence. Then, he improved to full participation on Friday.

Ed Oliver looked explosive today at practice. No red non-contact jersey is a great sign for his availability for Sunday. pic.twitter.com/DPtPxAMNiF — Josh Reed (@4JoshReed) September 24, 2026

"There'll be guys that are not gonna be out there at practice today, that still feel good about them playing in the game this week," said Brady on Wednesday.

Multiple signs, including Buffalo's practice squad elevation, point to Oliver making his Highmark Stadium debut against the Chargers. Rather than tabbing a defensive line reinforcement, the Bills designated defensive back Te'Cory Couch as their lone call-up for Sunday's game.

Projected Status: ACTIVE

Sep 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver (91) warms up before the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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