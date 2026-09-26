Bills' Final Week 3 Injury Report: Game Status for DJ Moore, Ed Oliver, Keon Coleman

Six of the 10 players on the Buffalo Bills' final Week 3 injury report are either questionable or out for the September 27 home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

While defensive lineman TJ Sanders and defensive back Jordan Hancock, who was placed on Injured Reserve on Friday, have been ruled out, there are three key players carrying a questionable tag. All three suffered their injuries back on September 17.

Starting wide receivers DJ Moore and Keon Coleman were limited at Friday's practice while defensive tackle Ed Oliver improved to full participation. Their availability for Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff is officially questionable although each individual is dealing with slightly differing circumstances.

"We're never gonna put somebody out there that we feel like is at a medical risk," said Bills' first-year head coach Joe Brady after Friday's practice. "It's always gonna be a mutual thing. That's why we're giving those guys the opportunity to see what those next 24, 48 hours kinda looks like."

Ed Oliver trending up

Oliver made a steady progression this week, which started with a Wednesday absence. After practicing in a limited capacity on Thursday, the veteran took on a full workload during Friday's session.

The Bills scratched Oliver from the September 17 lineup when he strained his hip flexor during pregame warmups. More than one week removed, he looked explosive while running through drills during the media-viewing portion of practice.

Sep 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver (91) reacts after a play during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DJ Moore, Keon Coleman injuries

Moore went down while diving for a pass in the end zone against the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football. He left the game and did not return.

Suffering an AC joint sprain, it soon became clear that Moore avoided major injury. Having not missed a start since December 2020, one would think the wide receiver will do everything in his power to extend the streak. He was limited on Wednesday and Friday sandwiched around what appears to be a rest day.

Sep 17, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Trainers attend to Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (2) after an apparent injury during the first half against the Detroit Lions at New Highmark Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coleman twisted his ankle in the second quarter against the Lions, but he returned to play the entire second half. He led all wide receivers with 55 offensive snaps.

It appears, however, that Coleman could have reaggravated the ankle injury he initially suffered during an August 15 preseason game. He missed two days of practice before showing up limited on Friday.

We wrote about what the Bills will do if either Moore or Coleman is unavailable on Sunday.

Sep 17, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) tackles Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) during the first half at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All clear

Running back Ty Johnson, outside linebacker Bradley Chubb, inside linebacker Terrel Bernard and inside linebacker Joe Andreessen are all set to play in Week 3.

It will be Johnson's first game action since Week 18 of last season. The third-down back has been dealing with a hamstring injury since August 8.

Jul 29, 2026; Rochester, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) hands the ball to running back Ty Johnson (26) during training camp at St. John Fisher University | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bills' Injury Report (Week 3)

FRIDAY

ILB Joe Andreessen (knee) — FP

(Game: - )



ILB Terrel Bernard (knee) — DNP

(Game: - )



OLB Bradley Chubb (thumb) — FP

(Game: - )



RB Ty Johnson (hamstring) — FP

(Game: - )



WR Keon Coleman (ankle) — LP

(Game: Questionable)



WR DJ Moore (shoulder) — LP

(Game: Questionable )



DL Ed Oliver (hip) — LP

(Game: Questionable)



G Ar'maj Reed-Adams (elbow) — LP

(Game: Questionable)



DB Jordan Hancock (hamstring) — DNP

(Game: OUT)



DL TJ Sanders (illness) — DNP

(Game: OUT)

THURSDAY

ILB Joe Andreessen (knee) — FP



ILB Terrel Bernard (knee) — FP



OLB Bradley Chubb (thumb) — FP



WR Keon Coleman (ankle) — DNP



DB Jordan Hancock (hamstring) — DNP



RB Ty Johnson (hamstring) — FP



WR DJ Moore (shoulder) — DNP



DL Ed Oliver (hip) — LP



G Ar'maj Reed-Adams (elbow) — LP



DL TJ Sanders (illness) — DNP

WEDNESDAY

ILB Joe Andreessen (knee) — FP



ILB Terrel Bernard (knee) — FP



OLB Bradley Chubb (thumb) — FP



WR Keon Coleman (ankle) — DNP



DB Jordan Hancock (hamstring) — LP



RB Ty Johnson (hamstring) — FP



WR DJ Moore (shoulder) — LP



DL Ed Oliver (hip) — DNP



G Ar'maj Reed-Adams (elbow) — LP



DL TJ Sanders (illness) — DNP

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