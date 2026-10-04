Fantasy Football Start or Sit Week 4: DJ Moore, Dalton Kincaid, Bills D/ST

When the Buffalo Bills take on the New England Patriots in Week 4 on Sunday, both wide receiver DJ Moore and tight end Dalton Kincaid will be in the lineup for a crucial AFC East game.

Kincaid is having a great start to the season, his showing last week notwithstanding. The fourth-year tight end has 14 catches, 263 yards and one touchdown in three contests.

Among tight ends, Kincaid leads the way in receiving yards.

Meanwhile, Moore has also been productive, with the Bills wide receiver reeling in 11 catches for 167 yards and a score, which came in Week 1. Making those numbers more impressive, the veteran wideout did not finish Week 2 due to injury.

With everything we know about the two Bills pass-catchers, here's our fantasy football start or sit advice for both, along with our take on if you should start the Bills' D/ST.

DJ Moore start or sit advice

Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (2) runs with the ball after making a catch against the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moore entered last weekend questionable to play with a shoulder injury but was ultimately able to suit up. This week, Moore appears to be healthier after not carrying a designation into Sunday.

Even at less than 100% in Week 3, Moore was still productive, with the Bills' wideout reeling in six catches for 67 yards. Perhaps more importantly, he emerged from the contest unscathed.

In the two full games he has played in this season (he left Week 2 early due to injury), Moore is averaging 16.8 fantasy points per game, which places him at WR10 overall, according to Fantasy Pros, if you remove Week 2.

The Patriots have been a middle-of-the-road matchup against wide receivers this season, but what makes this matchup even more favorable is the fact that New England won't have its top cornerback, Christian Gonzalez, who has been ruled out.

Start Moore with total confidence in Week 4.

Verdict: Start

Dalton Kincaid start or sit advice

Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) makes a catch for a first down against Detroit Lions during the second half at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY, on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kincaid came crashing back down to Earth last week after posting just two catches for 38 yards in what was his worst game of the season.

Things may not get any better this week, as Kincaid faces a New England defense ceding the fewest fantasy points per game to tight ends.

That said, Kincaid ranks as TE5 overall, even after his disappointing performance last week.

As an elite option at tight end, you're starting Kincaid in Week 4.

Verdict: Start

Bills D/ST start or sit advice

Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Greg Rousseau (15) tackles Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during the first half at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY, on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Bills' D/ST enters Week 4 ranked as the No. 20 unit in the NFL. That is not good enough to make Buffalo's D/ST a weekly starting option, so it's all about the matchup.

The Patriots have been very giving to D/STs, with New England giving up the third-most fantasy points per game.

A lot of that has to do with the mess that Drake Maye is. The Pats' signal-caller has thrown a whopping six picks and has fumbled twice.

New England's offensive line hasn't been very good, either, with the unit surrendering nine sacks, which is especially concerning for the Patriots this week with a potent Bills pass-rush that has nine sacks, six of which have come from Greg Rousseau.

If you're streaming a defense this week, the Bills are a solid option.

Verdict: Start

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