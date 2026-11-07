Bills' Week 9 Updated Injury Report: Dalton Kincaid's Huge Step, Two Starters Absent

The Buffalo Bills' official Week 9 injury report has increased to 21 players.

Six of those 21 were unavailable for Friday's practice while four others participated in a limited capacity as the Bills prepare to visit the Minnesota Vikings for Monday Night Football on November 9.

For the second day in a row, starting left tackle Dion Dawkins and left guard Alec Anderson were absent.

Defensive tackle Greg Gaines, who injured his calf last week in practice, remains out as does wide receiver Josh Palmer. The Bills are expected to be without Palmer for multiple weeks after he pulled him hamstring while running a first-quarter route on November 1 against the Baltimore Ravens.

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Alec Anderson (70) in his stance during the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Special teamer Sam Franklin and wide receiver Khalil Shakir both missed Friday's practice for non-injury related reasons. Franklin was ill while Shakir had a personal matter.

In a positive development for his potential availability, starting right tackle Spencer Brown was a limited participant for the third consecutive practice.

Meanwhile, wide receivers DJ Moore and Keon Coleman practiced in a limited capacity as well. Defensive back Jordan Hancock was limited after the Bills opened his 21-day activation window earlier this week.

Oct 12, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) celebrates after scoring a touchdown | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dalton Kincaid's huge step forward

Kincaid is nearing full strength, if not there already.

For the first time since tweaking his ribs during the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on October 18, Kincaid recorded full participation at practice. He was officially limited on Thursday before the upgrade on Friday.

Even more encouraging, Kincaid was no longer wearing a red non-contact jersey on the field. Although questionable to face the Ravens in Week 8, the tight end saw 57 percent of snaps en-route to four catches for 86 yards and one touchdown.

Josh Allen. Dalton Kincaid. All Buffalo in this one.



BALvsBUF on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/StHo4EOPvC — NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2026

What we know about DJ Moore, Keon Coleman

Moore's shoulder injury continues to linger, but the worst appears to be behind the Bills' top wide receiver.

After missing back-to-badk games heading into the Week 7 bye, Moore return to the starting lineup against the Ravens. Playing 66 percent of snaps, he totales four receptions for 82 yards and one touchdown.

It's certainly good to see Moore's knee not listed on the injury report. He appeared to suffer a hyper extension on his final catch in Week 8, but received clearance following a quick visit to get blue medical tent.

Nov 1, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens cornerback T.J. Tampa Jr. (27) tackles Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (2) during the fourth quarter | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coleman led all Bills' offensive skill players with 63 reps against the Ravens, but apparently picked up a shoulder injury along the way. He was limited in practice for the second day in a row.

Like Moore, Coleman was seen wearing a red non-contact jersey.

DJ Moore and Keon Coleman in the red pic.twitter.com/2f6AO5ZAsH — Josh Reed (@4JoshReed) November 5, 2026

Starting offensive line banged up

It's certainly a bit worrisome for the Bills up front with two starters absent and another limited, especially considering they're set to face the NFL's second-ranked defense.

Although Brown is trending toward availability, back issues are fickle, and plans can change in an instant.

As for the left side of the line, Dawkins appears more likely to be ready by Monday night than Anderson. The left bookend is fighting through a ribs injury that occurred during the first half this past Sunday.

Dawkins did not miss any snaps due to the in-game injury, and he boasts an impressive track record of durability. He's missed only two starts since being drafted in 2017.

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (73) blocks Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the fourth quarter | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I'm blessed that I'm getting through it. I pushed through it through the Ravens game, and I'm trying to push through it for this game as well," said Dawkins after Friday's practice.

As for Anderson, he's dealing with an ankle injury that popped up on the game's opening possession last time out. He gave way to Austin Corbett for two snaps before returning and finishing the game.

Anderson was reportedly seen wearing a walking boot when leaving the locker room postgame.

Bills' Injury Report (Week 9)

FRIDAY

CB Dee Alford (ankle) — FP



LG Alec Anderson (ankle) — DNP



LB Joe Andreessen (knee) — FP



T Spencer Brown (back) — LP



OLB Bradley Chubb (chest/thumb) — FP



WR Keon Coleman (shoulder) — LP



LT Dion Dawkins (rib) — DNP



DB Sam Franklin (illness) — DNP



DL Greg Gaines (calf) — DNP



DB Jordan Hancock (hamstring) — LP (on IR)



RB Ty Johnson (illness) — FP



TE Dalton Kincaid (chest) — FP



WR DJ Moore (shoulder) — LP



DL Ed Oliver (knee) —FP



WR Josh Palmer (hamstring) — DNP



OLB TJ Parker (knee) — FP



G Ar'maj Reed-Adams (elbow/back) — FP



DL TJ Sanders (shoulder) — FP



WR Khalil Shakir (personal) — DNP



WR Tyrell Shavers (knee) — FP (on PUP)



DL Deone Walker (thumb) — FP

THURSDAY

CB Dee Alford (ankle) — FP



LG Alec Anderson (ankle) — DNP



LB Joe Andreessen (knee) — FP



T Spencer Brown (back) — LP



OLB Bradley Chubb (chest/thumb) — FP



WR Keon Coleman (shoulder) — LP



LT Dion Dawkins (rib) — DNP



DL Greg Gaines (calf) — DNP



DB Jordan Hancock (hamstring) — LP (on IR)



RB Ty Johnson (illness) — DNP



TE Dalton Kincaid (chest) — LP



WR DJ Moore (shoulder) — LP



DL Ed Oliver (knee) —FP



WR Josh Palmer (hamstring) — DNP



OLB TJ Parker (knee) — FP



G Ar'maj Reed-Adams (elbow/back) — FP



DL TJ Sanders (shoulder) — FP



WR Tyrell Shavers (knee) — FP (on PUP)

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