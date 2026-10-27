Surprising Stat Shows How Clutch Bills' WR Keon Coleman Has Been in 2026

Keon Coleman entered the league in 2024 and had a lot of pressure put on his shoulders. Not only was he the first selection for the Buffalo Bills that season (in Round 2), but he had some big shoes to fill.

Buffalo had just moved on from WR1 Stefon Diggs, and Coleman was tasked with taking over. He struggled throughout his first two seasons, and was even benched at one point in 2025 for multiple games.

This led to speculation that he would be cut or traded this offseason, but that never happened. Instead, Coleman has become the team's most consistent pass-catcher, filling in for an injured DJ Moore. After six games, Coleman has 19 receptions for 283 yards with three touchdowns. Most importantly, Josh Allen's job has been easy when targeting No. 0.

Through the first six weeks, Allen's quarterback rating when targeting Coleman is 139.8, which is the fifth-best in the NFL. His name is up there with elite players such as Justin Jefferson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. That said, here's a look at which receivers make up the top five:

Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings - 151.0 Nico Collins, Houston Texans - 150.4 Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers - 145.2 Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks - 142.5 Keon Coleman, Buffalo Bills - 139.8

Bills ' offense can continue to grow

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman reacts in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bills were off in Week 7 and will take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8. It's another tough test, but Buffalo has been up to the task throughout the season, thanks primarily to its offense.

Entering Week 8, Buffalo is first in points scored and fourth in yardage. Compare that to 30th in defensive points and 31st in defensive yardage and it's clear that the offense is doing the heavy lifting.

That offense can get even better starting this week. Moore has missed two full games and part of another two already this year. That's left the Bills thin at receiver and while Coleman has risen to the challenge, this offense will only look more dangerous when Josh Allen has Moore, Coleman, Khalil Shakir, and Dalton Kincaid all on the field together. That's without even considering what James Cook and Ty Johnson offer out of the backfield.

The only question now is whether defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard can get the defense on track. If so, the Bills could be an unstoppable force.

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