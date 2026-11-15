DJ Moore Finally Shakes Injury Status, Appears Ready for Takeoff for Bills in Week 10

The Buffalo Bills listed five offensive starters on their official Week 10 injury report, but for the first time in seven weeks, there was one particular name missing.

Bills' top wide receiver DJ Moore appears to have finally returned to full strength, nearly two full months after suffering a shoulder injury against the Detroit Lions on September 17.

Moore had been appearing daily on the injury report since the Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Nov 1, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens cornerback T.J. Tampa Jr. (27) tackles Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (2) during the fourth quarter | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even last week, prior to the Monday Night Football road win, the Bills slow played the situation by limiting Moore's practice participation and keeping him in a red non-contact jersey. He did not, however, carry a designation heading into kickoff, and the wide receiver recorded 47 snaps (59 percent share).

Then, as the Bills opened the practice week on Wednesday, Moore was a full go on Wednesday as preparations for the New York Jets kicked off.

Why did DJ Moore's injury last so long?

Moore's shoulder separation was not supposed to be a long-term issue. In fact, he was available in Week 3 against the Chargers, only 10 days removed from suffering the injury.

It was during the Week 4 game against the New England Patriots when Moore was knocked off track. He reaggravated the injury while falling to the ground trying to make a catch near the sideline.

Much to Moore's chagrin, the Bills held their WR1 out in Weeks 5 and 6 heading into a Week 7 bye.

"The two weeks [out], it was pretty sad. I was mad at myself," said Moore coming off the bye. "I don't be wanting to miss time. I be wanting to be out there with the guys."

After missing game action for the first time since December 2020, Moore returned for the Week 8 home game against the Baltimore Ravens on November 1.

He made four receptions for 82 yards and one touchdown against Baltimore, and he also avoided a potential knee problem in his final catch.

Why Bills' offense needs DJ Moore

When the Bills visit the Jets for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on November 15, the offense will appear that much more dangerous with a true deep threat who opens up opportunities for others.

"He gives us that downfield presence, the run after the catch stuff," said quarterback Josh Allen.

As advertised, Moore made a 49-yard reception on a 50-50 ball against the Ravens. In Week 9, Buffalo used him one a couple wide receiver screens, one of which was scored as an 11-yard rush.

Nov 1, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (2) jumps to make a catch against Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) during the third quarter at New Highmark Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Obviously, we know the importance that he brings to our football team, to our offense, the toughness, the playmaking ability. It'll be nice to get him back out on the football field today," said head coach Joe Brady during Ravens week.

For the injury-interrupted season, Moore has 19 receptions for 285 yards and two touchdowns. He has rushed four times for 20 yards, too.

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