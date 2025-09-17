Final Bills' injury report forces players on rookie contracts to step up vs. Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills' young defensive depth is being tested early thus far this season, and it will continue against the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football.
Confirming head coach Sean McDermott's live radio comments from the morning, the Bills' official Wednesday injury report listed defensive tackle Ed Oliver and linebacker Matt Milano as out for the September 18 home game.
While Oliver's ankle sprain is likely to keep him sidelined at least one more week, if not longer, Milano's pectoral injury status is much more of a mystery.
Matt Milano backup plan
When Milano was forced out of the Week 2 game against the New York Jets, third-year linebacker Dorian Williams was summoned to fill in. The 2023 third-round draft pick logged 11 starts last year with Milano on Injured Reserve.
Although he has top-level speed and lateral movement, Williams lacks the knowledge that the instinctual Milano has built over the years.
Still, Williams is much more experienced than the Bills' substitute for Oliver.
Bills' rookie DTs
Buffalo drafted TJ Sanders and Deone Walker in Rounds 2 and 4, respectively, and the two rookies are currently two of only three healthy defensive tackles on the 53-man roster.
RELATED: Rookie DTs 'took another step' in Ed Oliver's absence, and Buffalo Bills 'needed it'
“Think we did well. I mean, missed Ed last week, but I think DQ stepped up at the 4 Tech, and Deone, I mean, both of our rookies, I'm really proud of," said veteran defensive end Joey Bosa. "I think they're making strides every single week, and they're gonna be really good players."
Remaining injuries
Three Bills' defensive players practiced in a limited capacity for the third day in a row. Starting nickel cornerback Taron Johnson, backup linebacker Shaq Thompson and versatile defensive back Cam Lewis are all officially questionable to play on Thursday night.
Johnson, who is dealing with a quad injury that popped up following Buffalo's Week 1 win, missed the September 14 game against the Jets, but likely as a precaution more than anything else.
"Just wanted to be smart with the little minor problem that I was having, but I'm good now. I'm ready to go," said Johnson on Tuesday in Orchard Park.
Lewis is the backup to Johnson, but his availability is uncertain due to a shoulder injury sustained while starting against the Jets.
Fifth-round rookie defensive back Jordan Hancock, who is also fighting through a shoulder injury, would be the next man up after Lewis. He was a full participant in practice and is good to go for Thursday.
Bills' Week 3 Injury Report (vs. Dolphins)
WEDNESDAY
DB Jordan Hancock (shoulder) — Full
(Game: - )
NCB Taron Johnson (quad) — Limited
(Game: Questionable)
DB Cam Lewis (shoulder) — Limited
(Game: Questionable)
LB Shaq Thompson (hamstring / hand) — Limited
(Game: Questionable)
LB Matt Milano (pectoral) — DNP
(Game: OUT)
DT Ed Oliver (ankle) — DNP
(Game: OUT)
TUESDAY
DB Jordan Hancock (shoulder) — Full
NCB Taron Johnson (quad) — Limited
DB Cam Lewis (shoulder) — Limited
LB Shaq Thompson (hamstring / hand) — Limited
LB Matt Milano (pectoral) — DNP
DT Ed Oliver (ankle) — DNP
MONDAY
DB Jordan Hancock (shoulder) — Full
NCB Taron Johnson (quad) — Limited
DB Cam Lewis (shoulder) — Limited
LB Shaq Thompson (hamstring / hand) — Limited
LB Matt Milano (pectoral) — DNP
DT Ed Oliver (ankle) — DNP
