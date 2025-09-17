Bills' head coach updates Week 3 availability for Ed Oliver, Matt Milano vs. Dolphins
Buffalo Bills' head coach Sean McDermott made his weekly appearance on WGR 550’s Extra Point Show on Wednesday morning and provided a few significant injury updates leading into Thursday night’s game against the Miami Dolphins.
After missing this past week’s matchup with the New York Jets, defensive tackle Ed Oliver will once again be held out of the Week 3 meeting with Miami, while linebacker Matt Milano will also miss the AFC East tilt.
Milano sustained a pectoral injury during this past Sunday’s game against the New York Jets and has not practiced in the days leading into the Miami game. Oliver had his foot stepped on, leading to an ankle injury during the Bills’ first practice following a Week 1 win over the Baltimore Ravens and will now miss his second consecutive game.
McDermott was asked about the significance of Milano’s injury and provided a vague response.
“What I’ve been told is it’s too early until they see how this thing settles in or plays itself out,” said the Bills head coach. “The days following the injury as it relates to, I think that will have a direct impact on how long he’s out.”
Without Oliver in Week 2, the Bills elevated DT Zion Logue from the team’s practice squad, and he wound up playing 34% of the team’s defensive snaps while recording the first sack of his NFL career. Expect Logue to get the call-up once again this week.
In Milano’s absence, it will be Dorian Williams earning the start for the Bills. The team’s leading tackler from a season ago started 11 games for the Bills in 2024 and recorded a team-high 117 tackles.
McDermott also provided updates on a few more injured Bills players, including former All-Pro Taron Johnson, who missed the Week 2 win over the Dolphins due to a quad injury. Johnson has been limited in practice all week and will be questionable to play on Thursday night, per the Bills head coach.
Defensive back Cam Lewis (shoulder) and linebacker Shaq Thompson (hand/hamstring) have also been limited throughout the team’s week of practice and will be questionable for Thursday’s game, per McDermott.
