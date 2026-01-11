Bills' pending free agents looking to earn big paydays with playoff performances
The Buffalo Bills haven't had their 2025 season end just yet, with a highly-anticipated Wild Card matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars pending on Sunday. Aside from the forever-primary goal of winning the Super Bowl, several key Bills are looking to earn big paydays in the offseason with their performance in the playoffs.
Spotrac's Michael Ginnitti recently conducted a 2026 financial overview for the Bills, highlighting key starters headed for unrestricted free agency.
While Ginnitti estimates the Bills currently have about $4 million in cap space, there are always levers Beane can pull to free up space to extend his own players. After an eventful 2025 offseason that saw extensions for Josh Allen, James Cook, Khalil Shakir, Greg Rousseau, Terrel Bernard, and Christian Benford, 2026 will feature more salary cap challenges for Buffalo's GM.
David Edwards
Buffalo's starting left guard is the pending Bills UFA with the highest Spotrac Valuation APY, currently projected to earn $20 million annually on the open market.
Edwards has been a steady presence for Buffalo's offensive line since he arrived in 2023, spending his debut Bills season as the sixth offensive lineman before transitioning into a starting spot in 2024. He's tied for eighth in IOL run block win rate this season.
Connor McGovern
Stationed in the middle of Buffalo's elite offensive line, the Bills starting center is projected to earn $16 million AAV this offseason.
Similar to Edwards, the plan for McGovern was always a two-parter since he joined the Bills in 2023. He started all 17 games at guard in his debut season with Buffalo, before transitioning to center to replace Mitch Morse. The move couldn't have been smoother. He's currently tied for third in IOL pass block win rate, winning 97% of his reps.
Joey Bosa
Bosa has been a havoc machine for Buffalo's pass rush, totaling five sacks and five force fumbles, along with a total EPA of -38.8, 14th among defenders in 2025.
Spotrac gave him an estimated valuation of $13.7 million annually for the veteran pass rusher who will turn 31 by the start of the 2026 season.
Matt Milano
After the Bills reworked Milano's deal over the offseason, the former All Pro is slated to hit free agency. In 12 games this season, he's totaled 67 tackles, one forced fumble, and seven tackles for loss.
Following two significant injuries in 2023 and 2024 respectively, and the fact that he'll turn 32 by the start of the 2026 season, Spotrac provided a low valuation APY of just $4.5 million for a player who was once one of the best off-ball linebackers in the NFL.
