Bills' pending free agents looking to earn big paydays with playoff performances

The Buffalo Bills haven't had their 2025 season end just yet, with a highly-anticipated Wild Card matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars pending on Sunday. Aside from the forever-primary goal of winning the Super Bowl, several key Bills are looking to earn big paydays in the offseason with their performance in the playoffs.

Spotrac's Michael Ginnitti recently conducted a 2026 financial overview for the Bills, highlighting key starters headed for unrestricted free agency.

While Ginnitti estimates the Bills currently have about $4 million in cap space, there are always levers Beane can pull to free up space to extend his own players. After an eventful 2025 offseason that saw extensions for Josh Allen, James Cook, Khalil Shakir, Greg Rousseau, Terrel Bernard, and Christian Benford, 2026 will feature more salary cap challenges for Buffalo's GM.

Brandon Beane, general manager of then Buffalo Bills, heads off the field at the end of practice at the Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on July 24, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

David Edwards

Buffalo's starting left guard is the pending Bills UFA with the highest Spotrac Valuation APY, currently projected to earn $20 million annually on the open market.

Edwards has been a steady presence for Buffalo's offensive line since he arrived in 2023, spending his debut Bills season as the sixth offensive lineman before transitioning into a starting spot in 2024. He's tied for eighth in IOL run block win rate this season.

Buffalo Bills guard David Edwards (76) keeps his eyes on New York Jets linebacker Chazz Surratt (55) during second half action at the Bills home game against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 29, 2024. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Connor McGovern

Stationed in the middle of Buffalo's elite offensive line, the Bills starting center is projected to earn $16 million AAV this offseason.

Similar to Edwards, the plan for McGovern was always a two-parter since he joined the Bills in 2023. He started all 17 games at guard in his debut season with Buffalo, before transitioning to center to replace Mitch Morse. The move couldn't have been smoother. He's currently tied for third in IOL pass block win rate, winning 97% of his reps.

Oct 26, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Buffalo Bills guard Connor McGovern (66) prepares to hike the ball to quarterback Josh Allen (17) | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Joey Bosa

Bosa has been a havoc machine for Buffalo's pass rush, totaling five sacks and five force fumbles, along with a total EPA of -38.8, 14th among defenders in 2025.

Spotrac gave him an estimated valuation of $13.7 million annually for the veteran pass rusher who will turn 31 by the start of the 2026 season.

Oct 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) is sacked by. Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa (97) | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Matt Milano

After the Bills reworked Milano's deal over the offseason, the former All Pro is slated to hit free agency. In 12 games this season, he's totaled 67 tackles, one forced fumble, and seven tackles for loss.

Following two significant injuries in 2023 and 2024 respectively, and the fact that he'll turn 32 by the start of the 2026 season, Spotrac provided a low valuation APY of just $4.5 million for a player who was once one of the best off-ball linebackers in the NFL.

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) rushes and is tackled by Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

