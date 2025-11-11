Former All-Pro teammate gives glowing endorsement for Bills' newest WR addition
The NFL trade deadline came and went, and Brandon Beane was unable to execute any trades, despite reports that the Buffalo Bills wanted Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jalen Waddle. Shortly afterwards, the Bills signed former Kansas City Chiefs' wide receiver, and Super Bowl champ, Mecole Hardman.
This signing was met with some laughter and disdain from the Bills' fan base. Hardman played with the Chiefs last season but has only 42 receptions over the previous three seasons, which includes a short stint with the New York Jets in 2023, before returning to the Chiefs last year. Hardman hasn't caught a touchdown reception since 2022, but his primary usage for the Bills could be as a kick returner.
Despite Bills fans' unhappiness with the Bills signing Hardman, he has at least one supporter out there. Former Kansas City Chiefs and now Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill says the Bills got a good one. "He gone be a difference maker," posted Hill on X.
Is Mecole Hardman a difference maker?
It has yet to be seen how Hardman can be a difference-maker for the Bills. Hardman was signed to the practice squad, so it's unknown how long, if at all, he'll make his Bills debut. That said, if he has any impact at all, it'll be on special teams, where he could take over as the Bills' primary punt and kick returner.
Currently, Brandon Codrington doesn't offer much impact on the Bills at all, and you don't want Khalil Shakir returning kicks either. The Bills had running back Ray Davis in return duties as well, and that wasn't impactful either. Although he is averaging 25.6 yards per return, on seven opportunities, he doesn't give you the game-changing potential that Hardman offers at that spot.
