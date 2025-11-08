Fantasy Football experts predict flip-flop for Bills' Shakir, Kincaid vs. Dolphins
Considering his absolute domination of the Miami Dolphins, it seems a safe bet that Josh Allen will have a productive — and likely winning — afternoon in south Florida on Sunday. With him as quarterback since his rookie season in 2018, the Buffalo Bills are 14-2 and have won seven consecutive games including Week 3 this season.
According to the Fantasy Football gurus at USA Today, however, there are even more attractive Bills players in Week 10. In their weekly "Start 'Em Sit 'Em" guide, the experts are giving Fantasy Football a big, green light to start tight end Dalton Kincaid.
The emerging tight end is only third on the team in catches (27), but leads the Bills in yards (411) and touchdowns (4). Writes USA Today of his projection:
"Miami has allowed the third-most receptions to opposing tight ends. Last week, Kincaid went off for 22.1 points despite a bad matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. He's emerged as the top option in the Bills' passing game. The Bills' high-octane offense will be hard-pressed not to lean on Kincaid against Miami, which has allowed the third-most yards, second-most touchdowns and fifth-most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends."
Receiver Khalil Shakir has 16 more targets and 11 more catches than Kincaid, yet USA Today is curiously issuing a red light to his owners this week.
"The Dolphins' defense ranks among the worst in the NFL in dropback EPA and success rate allowed, yet they're also allowing the fewest fantasy points to wide receivers this year," it writes. "Because of their weak run defense and tendency to fall behind early in games, opponents are more often running the ball against Miami. It's unclear how serious Bills running back James Cook's lower-body injury is, but the Bills will likely end up running the ball a lot against the Dolphins. Shakir is the No. 1 target in Buffalo, but against these Dolphins, the projected game script is not in the Bills' wide receivers' favor.
Both Kincaid and Shakir caught touchdown passes in Buffalo's 31-21 win over Miami on Sept. 18 at Highmark Stadium.
