Ex-Bills Safety CJ Gardner-Johnson Finally Speaks After Release, Blames Everyone Else

This past offseason, the Buffalo Bills rolled the dice on C.J. Gardner-Johnson, a talented player who has worn out his welcome at multiple stops.

In 2025, Gardner-Johnson played for three different teams, after being released by the Houston Texans after just three games. He spent time on the Baltimore Ravens practice squad before finishing the season with the Chicago Bears.

This year, he lasted just six games with the Bills and was released following a one-game suspension for spitting at Brock Bowers. Nearly two weeks after being let go, Gardner-Johnson is finally speaking out and it's clear he learned very little from his latest setback.

Not only did Gardner-Johnson refuse to own up to his failures in Buffalo, but he also decided to point the finger. He claimed everyone turned on him while wildly claiming he didn't get the same opportunities other players received.

"In just a couple weeks, EVERYONE turned on me! No friends, no real support, it sucks we live in a society where one move can cause a downfall to anything! If this the last time y'all see my face or hear from me it’s cause you don’t understand the person, went through years of pain, alone, suffering trying to fit in, never got the same opportunity everybody else got!"

"And when I say same opportunities, just check my history “my attitude and character” my position but no real stories to back that up! It’s ok though as a man I just pray that one day it get better," Gardner-Johnson wrote on his social media accounts.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson still won't look in mirror

Buffalo Bills safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson reacts after a play during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While we never want to see anyone struggling through any type of pain, it's hard to read this and find much sympathy for Gardner-Johnson. He claims that he is being held back because teams are focused on his "attitude and character," but those questions arose from his own actions.

It's also wild to hear the claim that he doesn't get the same opportunities when he has had three different homes since the Texans moved on last year. He just hasn't capitalized on those chances.

One of the primary reasons was his refusal to take accountability. Gardner-Johnson never admitted to spitting at Bowers, instead making the absurd claim that he was simply being competitive. That lack of accountability is exactly why the Bills were right to move on. His latest statement only reinforces that the veteran safety refuses to look in the mirror while giving Buffalo even more reason to believe they made the right call in saying goodbye.

Buffalo Bills S C.J. Gardner-Johnson returns an interception for 41 yards against the Los Angeles Chargers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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