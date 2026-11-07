Bills-Falcons Trade Proposal Sends Jessie Bates to Buffalo

The Buffalo Bills have become a team to watch as the 2026 NFL trade deadline approaches. They have one glaring need, with safety standing out as their most concerning position.

Buffalo hoped C.J. Gardner-Johnson would solve their problems at the spot, but he proved to be unreliable and inconsistent. He alsp showed that he can't be trusted when he was suspended for spitting at Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers, leading to his release following a one-game suspension.

General manager Brandon Beane has been criticized for refusing to pull the trigger on big moves, but there are reports that he could be more aggressive this year at the deadline. If so, PFF's Gordon McGuinness has a dream trade for Beane to consider. McGuinness says the Bills can fill their biggest need by sending a second-round pick to the Atlanta Falcons for safety Jessie Bates III.

Jessie Bates would be huge swing for Bills

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III returns an interception for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McGuinnes says that Bates would be a major swing for the Bills, and while Atlanta hasn't been shopping him, Bates is on an expiring contract. That being the case, there's a chance the 3-5 Falcons could be willing to add draft capital as they look toward the future. For Buffalo, it would mean they could get someone who is far better in coverage than their current options.

"The Bills just released veteran C.J. Gardner-Johnson, and fellow safety Cole Bishop ranks 63rd out of the 80 safeties with at least 200 snaps this season with a 48.3 PFF coverage grade. They also know they are serious Super Bowl contenders with Josh Allen, so a big swing to fix a position of weakness could make sense. Jessie Bates III of the Atlanta Falcons is on an expiring contract, and it's worth seeing if there is a price that makes the Falcons willing to sell at the deadline," McGuinness wrote.

Bates is in the midst of another fantastic season. The ninth-year pro currently has an overall PFF grade of 84.1, which is fourth among all safeties. His coverage grade is what should really appeal to Buffalo, as he enters Week 9 ranked second at the position with an 87.8.

Giving up a second-round pick for a player who is slated for free agency in the offseason is a tough pill to swallow, but there's no denying that Bates would be a massive upgrade for the Bills. If that's what it takes to get them over the hump in the playoffs, it's a move Beane absolutely must explore.

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III reacts after an interception against the San Francisco 49ers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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