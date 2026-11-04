Bills' Practice Squad Player Essentially Forced CJ Gardner-Johnson Out Door

The Buffalo Bills apparently had enough of the Chauncey Gardner-Johnson experiment.

Much like he did with the Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans and Chicago Bears, all within the span of four seasons, Gardner-Johnson has worn out his welcome sooner than later in Orchard Park.

Required to make a roster move by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET as Gardner-Johnson's one-game NFL-imposed suspension expired, the Bills chose not to tinker with the combination that performed so well in the combustible defensive back's absence.

Rather than cutting someone to open a roster spot for Gardner-Johnson, Buffalo sent the obnoxious, saliva-spewing safety packing.

Oct 12, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch for a touchdown as Buffalo Bills safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (22) defends | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Notably, the Bills decided to keep practice squad promotion Te'Cory Couch on their 53-man roster following his eye-opening performance against the Baltimore Ravens on November 1.

After appearing twice as a practice squad elevation this season, Couch signed to the active roster when Gardner-Johnson's suspension created a one-week vacancy.

There was an initial thought that Couch would serve only as a stop gap for the Week 8 home game against Baltimore. After providing nickel cornerback/safety insurance, Buffalo would release Couch with the hope of getting him back on the practice squad.

As it turns out, Couch isn't going anywhere. In fact, the 27-year-old versatile defensive back may have played his way into the Bills' long-term plans. At least, he's earned another chance to show what he can do.

Sep 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive back Te'cory Couch (33) warms up before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While some of it has to do with the combustible Gardner-Johnson's subpar performance, particularly when it comes to on-field communication, Couch's opportunity is just as much a result of his progress in Jim Leonhard's defense.

"Te'Cory Couch had a great game," said Leonhard. "He went in there and executed really at a high level, communication and just winning some one-on-ones."

Seemingly acing his assignments, Couch totaled five tackles in the 36-10 win over Baltimore.

Who is Te'Cory Couch

The Bills signed Couch as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Miami in 2024.

Following back-to-back seasons on Buffalo's practice squad, Couch finally made his NFL debut as a practice squad elevation against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3. He was active on game day again in Week 4, but subsequently missed practice time as a result of being banged up.

Couch, who saw only special teams snaps in his first two appearances, was needed on defense with the secondary missing Gardner-Johnson and injured starting slot cornerback Dee Alford.

“He's been injured. Now he's coming back. Hey, what's the Dee Alford situation going to be? Boom, you're up," said head coach Joe Brady. "Being able to make plays on the football, critical tackles, the involvement he has on special teams. And so it's going to be like that moving forward."

Aug 24, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Te'Cory Couch (33) tackles Carolina Panthers cornerback Anthony Brown (35) during the second half at Highmark Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Te'Cory Couch's progression and defensive debut

Couch appeared to come into his own this past summer during training camp. His willingness and ability to move around in Leonhard's defense helped him get noticed.

"TC, man, that's a dude who truly had to learn every position on this defense to get opportunities like today, and he did it, and he executed so well," said veteran Damar Hamlin, who started at safety in place of Gardner-Johnson.

Playing multiple roles during an August 22 preseason game against the Cleveland Browns, Couch made an interception as a safety. Playing in all three exhibition contest, he totaled six tackles on defense and added two more on special teams.

Aug 22, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Te'Cory Couch (33) intercepts a pass intended for Cleveland Browns wide receiver Gage Larvadain (84) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Sunday against the Ravens, he played 71 percent of defensive snaps. His efforts were key to holding Ravens' wide receiver Zay Flowers without a catch.

"He was out there communicating. He was out there playing just lights out, if you ask me. So shoutout to him," said Hamlin. "He's been waiting on the opportunity for years, and it finally came his way, and I think he made the most of it."

The excellent communication represented a noticeable improvement over what Gardner-Johnson showed over the first six weeks.

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