Former championship coach offers Buffalo Bills-centric prediction for Patriots tilt

Everyone’s talking about the Buffalo Bills' Week 15 matchup with the AFC East rival New England Patriots.

Including a former Super Bowl-winning head coach, who offered a Bills-centric prediction ahead of this weekend’s crucial clash.

RELATED: Bills vs. Patriots preview, prediction, storylines, odds, injuries, player to watch

Dec 14, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Santa Claus walks the perimeter of the field greeting New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills fans before the start of the game at Gillette Stadium. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Gruden’s call

Jon Gruden took to social media to give his outlook for the game between the Patriots and Bills, posting his prediction to Instagram.

“This game has it all,” began Gruden. “Two great head coaches, the red-hot Patriots — 10-straight wins. I can’t say enough about Josh McDaniels and Drake Maye, the job that they’ve done. But, I’m going with the Buffalo Bills.”

Gruden then held a football with a Bills’ logo close toward the camera before delivering a frightening version of the team’s ‘Shout!’ Song.

“Let’s go Buffalo! I love Josh Allen and the Bills in big games,” he exclaimed. “Buffalo 30. New England 24. It’s going to be cold.”

MORE: Mack Hollins arrives in Buffalo style ahead of Bills' Week 15 game vs. his Patriots

Last time around

During the two teams’ first matchup of the season, it wasn’t as easy for the Bills to find the end zone as Gruden is predicting it will be on Sunday, with Buffalo scoring just 20 points in a three-point defeat back in October. Three turnovers and 11 penalties hurt the Bills’ offense en route to the Patriots’ big win.

During the loss, Josh Allen threw for 253 yards and a couple of touchdowns. But running back James Cook was held in check, and with its many mistakes, the Bills’ offense could not overcome its divisional rival.

Things could be different

While the Patriots have gone on a tear since the previous meeting between the two teams, they are now missing their top defensive tackle in Milton Williams and top left tackle Will Campbell, and could also be without one of their best defensive players, linebacker Robert Spillane, as all three deal with various injuries.

Additionally, the Bills are starting to get some injured players back, including top pass rusher Joey Bosa and starting right tackle Spencer Brown. Also, wide receiver Joshua Palmer will return to the lineup after being deemed questionable.

We’ll see if they can turn things around and produce a different outcome than they did in Week 5, as Gruden is predicting.

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —