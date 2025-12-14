Mack Hollins arrives in Buffalo style ahead of Bills' Week 15 game vs. his Patriots

Mack Hollins spent only one season with the Buffalo Bills, but during his short time in Orchard Park, he quickly became beloved by the fan base.

And it seems that he has carried the fans’ fondness to his new team, the New England Patriots. Still, while Hollins may have been taken out of Buffalo, you may never be able to take the Buffalo out of the former Bills’ wide receiver.

And he proved as much before a critical Week 15 matchup.

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Mack Hollins (13) against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Buffalo style

Hollins arrived at Sunday’s game between the Patriots and Bills in Buffalo style, as he walked barefoot and without a shirt through the Massachusetts snow and cold, and into Gillette Stadium, where the two teams will kick off at 1 p.m.

The 32-year-old veteran has become known for his quirky outfits and barefoot tendencies over the past several years. Still, it’s always striking to see him without any footwear, and this time shirtless, amid freezing temperatures.

Winter weather

Snow has been falling in Foxboro since Saturday night and is expected to continue at least early on during Sunday’s game. The high temperature forecast is 32 degrees, but that didn’t stop Hollins from sticking to his game-day routine and freeing his feet en route to the locker room.

Still got it

After a successful season with the Bills, Hollins has continued to produce for the Patriots. Entering Week 15, his 440 yards receiving are the third-most among New England wide receivers this season, while he has found the end zone twice.

His yardage total already exceeds that which he recorded with the Bills last season, when he finished with 378 yards receiving and five touchdowns.

Critical matchup

Sunday’s AFC East tilt is as crucial as they come this late in the season, with a Patriots win meaning the Bills’ streak of five straight divisional titles would come to an end. New England (11-2) is currently two games up on the Bills (9-4) with just four games remaining in the regular season.

The Patriots previously beat Buffalo in Week 5, meaning a victory this week would eliminate the Bills from contention for the East crown.

