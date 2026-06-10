What Bills Limiting James Cook's Workload Would Mean for Buffalo's Running Backs

It's difficult to quantify just how impactful James Cook’s incredible campaign was to the overall success of the Buffalo Bills in 2025.

Cook earned the NFL rushing crown a season ago, ripping off a whopping 1,621 yards and 12 touchdowns while helping the Bills make their seventh straight appearance in the divisional round. Fueling Cook’s increased production was an increased workload, which saw the 26-year-old running back’s total carries swell from 207 in 2024 to a career-high 309 a year ago.

With the Bills signing Cook to a lucrative four-year, $48 million contract last August, Buffalo got the immediate return on its investment that it was looking for. However, moving forward, it may be wise for the Bills to take a look at scaling back the volume of carries Cook saw a season ago in order to keep him healthy in the long term.

While speaking with reporters from the team’s mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, Buffalo head coach Joe Brady hinted at such an arrangement for the 2026 season.

“James was just playing at such a high level last year and he was in such a rhythm and a routine that I felt confident in him being able to kind of uphold that,” said Brady. “This year, we’re looking at everything.”

What that means for the Bills’ running back room

Buffalo Bills running back Ray Davis (22) before an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

That could include an increased workload for the Bills’ other two stabled running backs, Ty Johnson and Ray Davis, both of whom were underutilized while Cook flourished a season ago. Particularly Davis, who saw his total carries drop by nearly 50% from one year to the next.

During his rookie year, Davis recorded 113 carries for 442 yards and three touchdowns. But in 2025, the Bills’ 2024 fourth-round pick ran the ball only 58 times for 275 yards while being held out of the end zone.

He was a key component in the Bills’ return game last year, earning first-team All-Pro honors as a punt returner. Still, it felt there was more for Davis to offer in the running game and we may see more of him this coming season.

“I would love to be able to get Ray, Ty, [Frank Gore Jr.], those guys involved,” added Brady. “And I hope those opportunities come up this year.”

Bills must consider all options to keep Cook healthy

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) runs the ball during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars in an AFC Wild Card Round game at EverBank Stadium. | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

As the Bills’ head coach mentioned, Cook didn’t give Brady much reason to take him off the field last year. He was the most efficient of the Bills’ running backs, finishing the year with a team-best 5.2 yards per carry, which was also second among qualified ball carriers, trailing only Miami Dolphins RB De’Von Achane’s rate of 5.7 yards per attempt.

Additionally, Cook has been incredibly durable throughout his time in the NFL, playing in at least 16 games in all four of his professional seasons since the Bills selected him with the 63rd overall pick in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

With that said, as the Bills’ running back moves deeper into his career, the team must begin to consider measures to protect their prized ball carrier, who has become the second-most valuable piece of the Buffalo offense behind quarterback Josh Allen. And it appears the Bills have already begun to consider their options for the upcoming season, including boosting their usage of players such as Johnson and Davis.