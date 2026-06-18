Four Bills UDFAs Trending Toward Making the Team After Minicamp

With the team approaching training camp, a few Buffalo Bills undrafted free agents are trending toward cracking the Bills’ opening day roster.

That list of prospects includes cornerback Jordan Dunbar, who could be in line to fulfill a meaningful role at a position that is lacking depth. Dunbar was signed among a group of 12 UDFAs brought in by the Bills on May 8, joining a cornerback room headlined by Christian Benford.

However, aside from Benford, there is expected to be a training camp competition between 2025 first-round pick Maxwell Hairston and 2026 second-round selection for the role of the team’s second starting cornerback. Additionally, beyond the team’s two prized draft picks, there isn’t much to speak of in terms of ready-made backups if any of those players were to deal with injury down the road.

Upon signing with the Bills, Dunbar received only $15,000 in guaranteed money, so there is nothing holding them back from cutting bait on him before breaking training camp in a couple of months. With that said, his services could prove to be a necessity depending on what takes place at St. John Fisher University beginning on July 29.

There’s still a chance the Bills could bring back veteran Tre’Davious White, which would shake things up and push Dunbar further down the pecking order. Still, after a career year with Missouri State in 2025, which included a couple of interceptions, it will be interesting to see if the 5-foot-11, 194-pound cornerback can seize his opportunity this summer.

Jackson Acker, fullback

Wisconsin Badgers running back Jackson Acker (34) rushes with the football as South Dakota Coyotes linebacker Gary Bryant III (10) defends during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

After former Bills fullback Reggie Gilliam agreed to a three-year, $12 million deal with the New England Patriots on Mar. 9, that opened up a role on the Bills’ offense and on special teams. Gilliam was on the field for 77% of the team’s special teams snaps in 2025, leaving some big shoes to fill for whoever takes his place in 2026.

That could be Acker, who spent five years at Wisconsin, recording 94 carries for 415 yards and three touchdowns, while adding 37 receptions for 276 yards and three scores. He earned a pass-blocking grade of 69.3 from Pro Football Reference in 2025, but was graded poorly as a run-blocker [49.9].

Acker will likely be competing with NFL veteran Ben VanSumeren in hopes of making the team. VanSumeren has been in the league for three seasons, all with the Philadelphia Eagles, transitioning from linebacker to fullback in 2025. However, he was lost on the first play of the 2025 season, sustaining a torn Achilles on the opening kickoff of the NFL season opener against the Dallas Cowboys.

There’s no telling on how this expected positional battle will play out, or if the Bills will even elect to carry a fullback this season.

Kody Huisman, defensive tackle

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Kody Huisman (61) trains during Buffalo Bills Minicamp. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

There’s no question that the Bills still need help at defensive tackle. Huisman played the 2025 season with Virginia Tech, playing in 12 games and recording 38 tackles, along with 1.5 tackles for loss.

He measures 6-foot-4, 296 pounds and began his career at North Dakota State before transferring to Virginia Tech. With NDSU in 2024, he recorded 37 tackles and 7.5 tackles for loss. Last season, he recorded a Pro Football Focus overall defense grade of 77.7, while his pass rush grade was a career-high 82.9. He totaled 19 quarterback pressures and a career-low missed tackle percentage of 5.9%.

He played a bit of nose tackle with the Hokies, which is still a position of need for the Bills. But his main position was as a three-technique. Huisman isn’t the big, hulking player many Bills fans wanted to see added along the team’s defensive line this offseason. Still his versatility as a rotating defensive tackle could lead to him becoming a valuable piece near the bottom of the team’s depth chart.

Theron Gaines, linebacker

Oakland's Theron Gaines looks for a signal from the sideline during the Patriots' 56-6 win over Shelbyville in the second round of the 6A state playoffs Friday. | Tom Beckwith / For The DNJ / USA TODAY NETWORK

Another significant need the Bills have this offseason is inside linebacker, where 2023 third-round pick Dorian Williams and 2026 fourth-round pick Kaleb Elarms-Orr are expected to battle it out for a starting role come training camp. However, Williams is currently dealing with an injury, which could set him back.

I recently wrote that the Bills should bring back veteran Shaq Thompson, who remains a free agent. However, if they elect to stand pat, Gaines could be a dark-horse candidate to crack the roster out of training camp.

Gaines enjoyed a career season in 2025 with Tennessee Tech, recording a Pro Football Focus overall defense grade of 85.4, which included an impressive coverage grade of 86.7. If he can put it all together at training camp, he could become the Bills’ next great success story.

The Bills currently have a few undrafted free agents on their roster, including wide receiver Tyrell Shavers, who the team signed as a UDFA in 2023. Keonta Jenkins, Keleki Latu and Stephen Gosnell are other veterans who were former UDFAs that remain in Buffalo entering training camp.