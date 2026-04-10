Four Free Agents Bills Should Sign Before NFL Draft

With the NFL Draft around the corner, the Buffalo Bills still need to fill various gaps in personnel before taking the field for training camp this summer.

While the Bills will pursue many roster fixes through the draft, there are a number of quality free-agent options the team should consider before the selection process begins. Doing so would allow them to attack the best player available to them, beginning with their first pick at No. 26 overall rather than reaching for players at positions of need.

Buffalo remains in a challenging salary-cap position, as they are currently about $12 million under the salary cap, according to Spotrac, and that doesn’t account for a few recent signings or the money needed to sign their seven selections. With that said, there should still be room for a player or two to be added at a low cost before the draft kicks off.

Here are four players the Bills should strongly consider signing before Apr. 23.

DT D.J. Reader

Detroit Lions defensive tackle DJ Reader (98) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Bills’ defense was one of the worst run-stopping units in the NFL a season ago, and Reader would deliver an immediate boost to a significant area of need. The 10-year veteran is entering his age-32 season but is still believed to have something left in the tank as an interior defender.

Along with his ability as a run defender, Reader recorded a career-high three sacks two years ago.

WR Deebo Samuel

Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1) carries the ball after a reception defended by Denver Broncos cornerback Riley Moss (21) in overtime of the game at Northwest Stadium. | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Samuel was linked to the Bills before the trade deadline a season ago. He is 30 years old and recorded 72 receptions for 727 yards and five touchdowns in 16 games last year for the Washington Commanders.

While the seven-year pro is no longer the game-breaker he was at one point in his career, Samuel remained effective a season ago and would improve Buffalo’s group of pass catchers.

EDGE Von Miller

Washington Commanders outside linebacker Von Miller (24) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) during the first half at U.S. Bank Stadium. | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Miller was also reportedly close to returning to the Bills at the deadline last season. The 14-year vet previously spent three disappointing, injury-plagued seasons with Buffalo but bounced back in 2025 with nine sacks for Washington.

He wouldn’t be the most exciting signing for fans, but Miller would help Buffalo’s pass rush deliver increased production in 2026.

LB Bobby Okereke

New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) leaves the field after losing to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. | David Banks-Imagn Images

Okereke previously worked under the Bills’ new inside linebackers coach John Egorugwu when the two were with the New York Giants. The soon-to-be 30-year-old has enjoyed a productive career in which he has totaled 132 tackles or more four times while tallying 7.5 sacks and seven interceptions over his seven years in the league.

Buffalo has yet to address the linebacker position this offseason, and Okereke would be a nice start.

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