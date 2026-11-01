Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens Week 8 Expert Pick Roundup

The 5-1 Buffalo Bills will host the 4-3 Baltimore Ravens in Week 8. Fresh off their bye week, the Bills are looking to pick up where they left off offensively, but hope to find more success on defense.

It won't be easy since they will be facing a strong Ravens team, which will be getting a boost thanks to the return of quarterback Lamar Jackson. After missing three games with a high ankle sprain, Jackson is expected to make his way back to the field against the Bills.

That means both teams will have their MVP quarterbacks on the field and the last time they met was in Week 1 of the 2025 season. Josh Allen led the Bills to a remarkable comeback victory, with Matt Prater drilling a field goal as time expired to give Buffalo a 41-40 win.

This weekend, there should be plenty of fireworks once again, but who do the experts believe will come away with the win. Let's look around at some of the main media outlets to find out that answer.

Terrel Bernard of the Buffalo Bills warms up before the game against the New England Patriots at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Matt Bowen: Bills

Mike Clay: Bills

Jeremy Fowler: Ravens

Dan Graziano: Bills

Kalyn Kahler: Bills

Pamela Maldonado: Ravens

Eric Moody: Bills

Jason Reid: Bills

Ben Solak: Ravens

Lindsey Thiry: Bills

Seth Wickersham: Bills

Buffalo Bills cornerback Davison Igbinosun reacts after a play against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jeremy Bergman: Bills

Brooke Cersosimo: Bills

Gennaro Filice: Bills

Bobby Kownack: Bills

Dan Parr: Bills

Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford reacts after the win against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gary Davenport: Ravens

Brad Gagnon: Ravens

Kris Knox: Bills

Moe Moton: Bills

Brent Sobleski: Bills

Wes O'Donnell: Bills

Ian Hanford: Bills

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen looks to throw in the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pete Prisco: Bills

Jared Dubin: Bills

Ryan Wilson: Bills

John Breech: Bills

Tyler Sullivan: Bills

Dave Richard: Bills

Jamey Eisenberg: Bills

Final expert tally and my prediction

Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore runs with the ball after making a catch against the Los Angeles Chargers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The experts are favoring the Bills, with an overwhelming number of selectiong going their way.

Bills: 25

Ravens: 5

Even with Jackson returning, it makes sense to have Buffalo as the winner in this one. Sure, their defensde will have a hard time with Jackson and Derrick Henry, but the Ravens' defense will also have its hands full with Allen, James Cooke, and DJ Moore (hopefully).

Buffalo's offense has been playing at a high level, while Baltimore enters the game ranked just 18th in defensive points. This one could come down to the final minutes again, but the edge goes to the team that had the extra week to prepare.

Score Prediction: Bills 37, Ravens 31

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