Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens Week 8 Expert Pick Roundup
The 5-1 Buffalo Bills will host the 4-3 Baltimore Ravens in Week 8. Fresh off their bye week, the Bills are looking to pick up where they left off offensively, but hope to find more success on defense.
It won't be easy since they will be facing a strong Ravens team, which will be getting a boost thanks to the return of quarterback Lamar Jackson. After missing three games with a high ankle sprain, Jackson is expected to make his way back to the field against the Bills.
That means both teams will have their MVP quarterbacks on the field and the last time they met was in Week 1 of the 2025 season. Josh Allen led the Bills to a remarkable comeback victory, with Matt Prater drilling a field goal as time expired to give Buffalo a 41-40 win.
This weekend, there should be plenty of fireworks once again, but who do the experts believe will come away with the win. Let's look around at some of the main media outlets to find out that answer.
ESPN
- Matt Bowen: Bills
- Mike Clay: Bills
- Jeremy Fowler: Ravens
- Dan Graziano: Bills
- Kalyn Kahler: Bills
- Pamela Maldonado: Ravens
- Eric Moody: Bills
- Jason Reid: Bills
- Ben Solak: Ravens
- Lindsey Thiry: Bills
- Seth Wickersham: Bills
NFL.com
- Jeremy Bergman: Bills
- Brooke Cersosimo: Bills
- Gennaro Filice: Bills
- Bobby Kownack: Bills
- Dan Parr: Bills
Bleacher Report
- Gary Davenport: Ravens
- Brad Gagnon: Ravens
- Kris Knox: Bills
- Moe Moton: Bills
- Brent Sobleski: Bills
- Wes O'Donnell: Bills
- Ian Hanford: Bills
CBS Sports
- Pete Prisco: Bills
- Jared Dubin: Bills
- Ryan Wilson: Bills
- John Breech: Bills
- Tyler Sullivan: Bills
- Dave Richard: Bills
- Jamey Eisenberg: Bills
Final expert tally and my prediction
The experts are favoring the Bills, with an overwhelming number of selectiong going their way.
- Bills: 25
- Ravens: 5
Even with Jackson returning, it makes sense to have Buffalo as the winner in this one. Sure, their defensde will have a hard time with Jackson and Derrick Henry, but the Ravens' defense will also have its hands full with Allen, James Cooke, and DJ Moore (hopefully).
Buffalo's offense has been playing at a high level, while Baltimore enters the game ranked just 18th in defensive points. This one could come down to the final minutes again, but the edge goes to the team that had the extra week to prepare.
Score Prediction: Bills 37, Ravens 31
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Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.