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Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens Week 8 Expert Pick Roundup

Who do the experts believe will win this weekend as the Buffalo Bills host the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8?
Randy Gurzi|
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen runs for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen runs for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Buffalo Bills | News, Scores, Schedules & StandingsBaltimore Ravens

The 5-1 Buffalo Bills will host the 4-3 Baltimore Ravens in Week 8. Fresh off their bye week, the Bills are looking to pick up where they left off offensively, but hope to find more success on defense.

It won't be easy since they will be facing a strong Ravens team, which will be getting a boost thanks to the return of quarterback Lamar Jackson. After missing three games with a high ankle sprain, Jackson is expected to make his way back to the field against the Bills.

That means both teams will have their MVP quarterbacks on the field and the last time they met was in Week 1 of the 2025 season. Josh Allen led the Bills to a remarkable comeback victory, with Matt Prater drilling a field goal as time expired to give Buffalo a 41-40 win.

This weekend, there should be plenty of fireworks once again, but who do the experts believe will come away with the win. Let's look around at some of the main media outlets to find out that answer.

ESPN

Terrel Bernard of the Buffalo Bills warms up before the game against the New England Patriots at New Highmark Stadium.
Terrel Bernard of the Buffalo Bills warms up before the game against the New England Patriots at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
  • Matt Bowen: Bills
  • Mike Clay: Bills
  • Jeremy Fowler: Ravens
  • Dan Graziano: Bills
  • Kalyn Kahler: Bills
  • Pamela Maldonado: Ravens
  • Eric Moody: Bills
  • Jason Reid: Bills
  • Ben Solak: Ravens
  • Lindsey Thiry: Bills
  • Seth Wickersham: Bills

NFL.com

Buffalo Bills cornerback Davison Igbinosun reacts after a play against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.
Buffalo Bills cornerback Davison Igbinosun reacts after a play against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
  • Jeremy Bergman: Bills
  • Brooke Cersosimo: Bills
  • Gennaro Filice: Bills
  • Bobby Kownack: Bills
  • Dan Parr: Bills

Bleacher Report

Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford reacts after the win against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium.
Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford reacts after the win against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
  • Gary Davenport: Ravens
  • Brad Gagnon: Ravens
  • Kris Knox: Bills
  • Moe Moton: Bills
  • Brent Sobleski: Bills
  • Wes O'Donnell: Bills
  • Ian Hanford: Bills

CBS Sports

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen looks to throw in the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen looks to throw in the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
  • Pete Prisco: Bills
  • Jared Dubin: Bills
  • Ryan Wilson: Bills
  • John Breech: Bills
  • Tyler Sullivan: Bills
  • Dave Richard: Bills
  • Jamey Eisenberg: Bills

Final expert tally and my prediction

Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore runs with the ball after making a catch against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore runs with the ball after making a catch against the Los Angeles Chargers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The experts are favoring the Bills, with an overwhelming number of selectiong going their way.

  • Bills: 25
  • Ravens: 5

Even with Jackson returning, it makes sense to have Buffalo as the winner in this one. Sure, their defensde will have a hard time with Jackson and Derrick Henry, but the Ravens' defense will also have its hands full with Allen, James Cooke, and DJ Moore (hopefully).

Buffalo's offense has been playing at a high level, while Baltimore enters the game ranked just 18th in defensive points. This one could come down to the final minutes again, but the edge goes to the team that had the extra week to prepare.

Score Prediction: Bills 37, Ravens 31

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Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.