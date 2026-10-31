Bills Make Three Roster Moves to Bolster Beleaguered Secondary for Sunday vs. Ravens

The Buffalo Bills' defensive secondary needs a boost on multiple fronts.

In addition to being the nervous system of the NFL's next-to-last ranked pass defense (285.8), the unit is shorthanded heading into the November 1 home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

As a result, the Bills (5-1) made three roster moves to bolster their defensive backfield on the eve of their critical AFC battle against the Ravens (4-3) in Week 8.

Not to mention, Buffalo's secondary is likely to be tested early and often on Sunday as Baltimore welcomes quarterback Lamar Jackson back to the lineup after missing three games due to an ankle injury.

Oct 12, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch for a touchdown as Buffalo Bills safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (22) defends during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First, Buffalo signed versatile defensive back Te'Cory Couch to the active 53-man roster. It allowed the Bills to fill a temporary vacancy created by safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson's one-game suspension for spitting at an opponent in Week 6.

Furthermore, the Bills used both of their weekly allotted practice squad elevations for the defensive backfield. Buffalo called up veteran safety Geno Stone and cornerback AJ Woods for Sunday's game day roster.

In addition to Gardner-Johnson's suspension, the Bills must guard against the possibility that starting slot cornerback Dee Alford is inactive. Alford is officially questionable to play due to an ankle injury. Meanwhile, backup nickel cornerback Jordan Hancock remains on Injured Reserve.

Aug 22, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Te'Cory Couch (33) celebrates after making an interception during the second half against the Cleveland Browns | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starting slot CB Dee Alford likely out

The Couch signing and Woods elevation are ominous signs for Alford's availability. Both Couch and Woods have the ability to play in the slot.

Alford initially injured his ankle in Week 4 against the New England Patriots. After missing the Week 5 game in Los Angeles, the slot cornerback returned to play 43 defensive snaps in Week 6 against Las Vegas.

Following limited participation at Wednesday's practice, Alford missed back-to-back days. That pattern suggests he could have reaggravated the injury during practice.

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) is unable to make a catch while defended by Buffalo Bills cornerback Dee Alford (23) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Couch, who is in his third season as a Bills' practice squad player, will seemingly be the next man up provided Alford can't go. He's already made two appearances as a practice squad elevation this season, totaling 21 special teams reps in Weeks 3 and 4.

Woods has been with five different NFL organizations since 2024, but he has yet to appear in a regular season game. He spent this past summer with the Atlanta Falcons before joining the Bills on October 6.

Jul 30, 2026; Atlanta, Falcons, USA; Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Woods (20) on the field during training camp | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 8 safety plan includes Geno Stone

With veteran Damar Hamlin stepping up to start in Gardner-Johnson's absence, the Bills have no proven depth on the bench.

While fifth-round rookie safety Jalon Kilgore may have a promising future, he has little time on task on this stage. Hence, it makes perfect sense for the Bills to elevate Stone, who made 34 consecutive starts for the Cincinnati Bengals prior to landing in Buffalo this past offseason.

Fittingly, Stone will make his Bills' debut against the team that drafted him at No. 219 overall in 2020. Stone led all NFL safeties with seven interceptions in 2023. By comparison, teammate Kyle Hamilton was second on the Ravens with four picks that season.

The Bills welcome the Ravens to Highmark Stadium for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on CBS. Here's the full injury outlook for Buffalo.

Cincinnati Bengals safety Geno Stone (22) attempts to stop a pass made by Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) in the fourth quarter of a NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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