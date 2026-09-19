Bills' WR Keon Coleman Earns Heaps of Praise for Primetime Performance vs. Lions

The Buffalo Bills’ offense has been prolific through the first two games of the 2026 NFL season, particularly quarterback Josh Allen and the passing game.

Led by Allen, who is currently on a historic pace with nine touchdowns (five passing, four rushing) and 674 combined yards (582 passing yards, 92 rushing yards) of total offense, the Bills’ starting unit has managed to put up 77 points in two weeks.

The showing has been impressive, if not dazzling.

Bills’ offense doesn’t skip a beat with D.J. Moore sidelined

Detroit Lions' cornerback D.J. Reed (4) tries to block the pass by Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen (17) during the first half at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY, on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

And, underneath the bright lights of Amazon Prime’s Thursday Night Football during the team’s first ever home opener at the brand new $2.2 billion Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, on September 17, the performance was the best yet from Allen and Co. . . . which didn’t even include veteran wide receiver D.J. Moore, who injured his AC joint in the second quarter of the primetime matchup versus the Detroit Lions during a missed connection in the back of the end zone on a rope from Buffalo’s superstar gunslinger.

At that point, though, Moore hadn’t even caught a ball yet. Instead, it was players like tight end Dalton Kincaid and running back James Cook III who had mostly kept the offense churning up until that point. Oh, and there was one other key contributing player, too. You might’ve heard of him?

Third-year wideout Keon Coleman.

“Just great playcalls by Joe, good balls by Josh, and just me being where I need to be, making a (play): run the route, catching the ball, (getting a) first down,” Bills’ polarizing wideout Keon Coleman said on Thursday night in the locker room.

“It’s just football, dog. Stuff happens, (and) people go down. You’ve just got to want to know the game plan just in case stuff like that (happens). But . . . I mean, it ain’t no big deal. It’s just football.”

Bills’ third-year WR makes most of wide-open opportunity on TNF

Sep. 17, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills' wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) reacts with teammates after making a catch against the Detroit Lions during the second half of an NFL game at the new Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The puffy-jacket wearing, cookie-eating, fun-loving Coleman, who—in spite of only posting six catches for 63 yards on the night—may have had his most complete game as a professional, especially considering the former 2024 second-round pick played most of the matchup without Moore on the field to keep defenders’ attention away from him.

And, not only did he do it without the recently-added wily veteran’s presence on the pitch for the majority of the contest, he also apparently did so while being utilized in certain alignments and on routes in different parts of the field that maybe he normally wouldn’t have otherwise.

His reception total and yardage output were the second and fifth most in a single game, respectively, of his young career.

The results spoke volumes, and those around him took notice.

“Zero (Keon Coleman)—he stepped up (vs. the Lions)—made a lot of plays when his name was called,” Bills’ franchise quarterback Josh Allen said during his postgame press conference at Highmark Stadium Thursday evening.

Sep 17, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills' wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) makes a catch against Detroit Lions' cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) during the second half at the new Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“There were a couple third-down conversions (Keon had) that were huge that really helped us. (We) hate to see two (D.J. Moore) go down, you know, and hopefully we get him back soon . . . but, very proud of how our guys stepped up.”

Head coach Joe Brady reiterated that sentiment after watching the film, as well.

“That speaks to the work that (he and Josh) put in with each other this offseason, and Keon did a great job,” Bills’ head coach Joe Brady said at One Bills Drive on Friday.

“He showed his intelligence and being able to play all the different positions—both in the run game and the pass game—and I thought he played really well.”

Moore will be back soon, but Coleman must continue improving

Sep. 17, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills' wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) runs with the ball after making one of his six catches against the Detroit Lions during the first half of a game at the new Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And, with that in mind, although Moore’s shoulder injury is supposedly considered minor according to various outlets as of Friday afternoon, the Bills will likely still want to see continued growth from Coleman moving forward, even if his opportunities might be more limited than they were on Thursday night.

The outing against the Lions was a step in the right direction, and it proved to some doubters that the 6-foot-3, 213-pounder doesn’t just have to be a boom-or-bust player.

The Opelousas, Louisiana, native’s performance against Detroit wasn’t flashy, but the one-time Florida State standout was consistent for Allen all night long, and four out of six of his catches went for first downs in the game.

Even more impressive?

Aside from having a 100% catch rate on his six targets from Buffalo’s future Hall-of-Fame quarterback, Coleman produced at the same level with—and without—Moore in the game.

Sep. 17, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Detroit Lions' veteran cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) tackles Buffalo Bills' wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) during the first half at the new Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prior to the former Chicago Bears’ unfortunate injury, Buffalo’s young wideout had already registered three catches for 33 yards midway through the second quarter. And, from there, Coleman went on to record three more catches for 30 additional yards in the second half in order to help the Bills’ offense keep pace with Detroit during the NFC North squad’s attempt at a comeback in the final 30 minutes of regulation.

Needless to say, the third-year receiver was balanced all throughout the intraconference matchup, and it was a positive sign for what might possibly be on the horizon from the 23-year-old in the coming days, weeks, and months of the season.

And, if Moore’s unable to suit up in Week 3 against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, September 27, then Coleman and fellow veteran receivers Khalil Shakir and Joshua Palmer will be the main players counted upon to step up.

Week 3 presents another big chance for Coleman vs. Chargers in WNY

Buffalo Bills' wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) celebrates after making a catch for a first down against the Detroit Lions during the first half of an NFL game at the new Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY, on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If Coleman can produce for an entire game again even without his newest veteran teammate on the field beside him, then maybe the Bills are onto something with the former No. 33 overall pick.

He had an injury scare of his own during the game with an apparent ankle ailment, but he quickly returned to action, which is good because Buffalo is going to need him moving forward: regardless of when Moore returns to the lineup.

There’s a reason why general manager Brandon Beane took a chance on the former dual-sport collegiate athlete so high in the draft—the highest selection he’s ever spent on the critical skill position, in fact—two years ago.

The former Seminoles’ standout has superstar potential.

And, it appears that he’s finally coming around to becoming a player that his quarterback, coaches, and other teammates can count on no matter what the situation is.

“Honestly . . . it’s about time, right? It’s about time that we feel Keon’s presence, man. And, Keon knows it,” Bills’ veteran left tackle Dion Dawkins said following the game on Thursday.

“I love the kid, man. But, in this league, you know, everybody’s clock is different . . . if his clock finally turned on (against Detroit), we love him for it.”

The wideout knows it’s just one game. But, it’s a start. And, it’s a step in the right direction after the up-and-down sophomore campaign that he had in 2025.

Just like in other areas on the team, staying consistent is the key moving forward for Coleman.

And, at least for now, it appears as if he’s finally ready to take that next step.

“I mean, that’s expected of us as an offense. Come out, punch them in the mouth, and deliver a message,” Coleman continued.

Oct 6, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen (17) celebrates with Bills' wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) after Coleman scored a touchdown during the third quarter against the Houston Texans | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

“It’s just another football game, you know? My job is to make plays, get open, and that’s it.”

We’ll see if his promising performance can carry over to next Sunday’s game when the Los Angeles Chargers come to town.

Coleman might have the chance to dominate even more.