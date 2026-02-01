Bills could have one big free agency problem that affects Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills are going into free agency with a dilemma in the trenches.

The team has both center Connor McGovern and left guard David Edwards hitting free agency, and there's a good chance the team won't be able to sign both of them. ESPN insider Alaina Getzenberg wrote about what the team will have to do in regards to the offensive line.

"The Bills had the exact same starting offensive line in front of quarterback Josh Allen the past two seasons, but continuing that in 2026 will be difficult with both McGovern and starting left guard David Edwards set to hit free agency," Getzenberg wrote.

"This group has worked well together with offensive line coach Aaron Kromer, who is retiring, and while there would be real upside for the Bills in that five staying together, there's a solid amount of work to do to this roster this offseason, especially with a new coach coming in. Finances are going to come into play here, increasing the odds of the group looking different next season."

Bills offensive line may lose piece(s)

Considering the fact the Bills' offensive line blocked for the NFL's leading rusher this past season in James Cook, the team should do everything in its power to try to keep everyone together. While they faced some problems in pass protection at points during the season, it's run blocking helped them win several football games throughout the year.

The hope for the Bills is that they can either retain McGovern and Edwards or at the very least, one of them. Losing both of their veterans on the interior would be devastating for the team as it would have to get back all of its chemistry that's lost.

The offensive line is usually the most underrated part of most championship contenders. So if the Bills did not have its full unit back, it would be a massive loss for the team.

Free agency is set to begin in the middle of March when the new league year begins.

