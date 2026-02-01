Bills Named Top Landing Spot for 3 of Top 50 Pending NFL Free Agents

The Buffalo Bills made some big changes to their coaching staff this offseason after parting ways with Sean McDermott. They replaced their former head coach with Joe Brady, who was promoted from offensive coordinator.

Brady's old spot was filled by Pete Carmichael, who was a senior offensive assistant under Sean Payton with the Denver Broncos. They also took Jim Leonhard away from Denver, signing the Broncos' defensive passing game coordinator as their new defensive coordinator.

Buffalo even landed their new special teams coordinator, signing Jeff Rodgers, who was recently with the Arizona Cardinals.

There are still some moves to be made with position coaches, but before long, the focus will turn to the roster. The draft will take center stage with the Scouting Combine coming up, but free agency will be just as important. For Buffalo, they could be active, with CBS Sports' Zachary Pereles naming them the ideal landing spot for three of the top 50 pending free agents.

25. David Edwards, G

Buffalo Bills guard David Edwards after the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. | Robert Deutsch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of two key free agents on the offensive line, David Edwards is in line for a new deal. Pereles says the Bills need to ensure they keep their line together, although there could be some other suitors for Edwards.

"The Bills don't have much cap room, but keeping their outstanding offensive line should be top of mind for newly promoted Brandon Beane. Other suitors: Browns, Lions, Giants," Pereles wrote.

27. Connor McGovern, C

Buffalo Bills C Connor McGovern and QB Josh Allen celebrate in the end zone after Allen’s third touchdown against Tampa Bay. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In addition to Edwards, center Connor McGovern is scheduled for free agency. Pereles believes he too should be retained, allowing the offense to keep some continuity.

"Buffalo would do well to keep the guy who snaps the ball to Josh Allen. Other suitors: Bengals, Lions," Pereles wrote.

50. David Onyemata, DT

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle David Onyemata during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The lone outside free agent linked to Buffalo in the top 50 is David Onyemata. Originally a fourth-round pick in 2016, Onyemata spent seven years with the New Orleans Saints before signing with the Atlanta Falcons in 2023. He's already 33, but could be a solid one-year option to strengthen the middle of the defensive line.

"Onyemata had a strong 2025, grading out as a top-10 interior defensive lineman. The Bills need all the help they can get against the run, and Onyemata has some inside-outside versatility. Other suitors: Chiefs, Cardinals, Bears," Pereles wrote.

The 6-foot-4, 310-pound Onyemata has enough versatility to play multiple spots on the line, which could help a team such as Buffalo, who dealt with a myriad of injuries up front in 2025.

