Bills linked to future Hall-of-Famer in free agency

The Buffalo Bills are going to need some upgrades this offseason, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

The linebacker position is in need of some shoring up, even though Terrel Bernard signed a four-year extension last offseason. Bernard and Matt Milano each missed five games this past season, so the Bills could benefit from adding another linebacker. Pro Football Focus writer Mason Cameron believes the Bills are the best landing spot for free agent linebacker Bobby Wagner.

"Wagner is another high-performing veteran whose market is worth watching. Although Wagner, at nearly 36 years old, isn’t near the player in coverage he once was, he still excels as a run defender and a blitzer. This season, he stood as the only linebacker to produce 90.0-plus PFF grades in run defense (90.3), pass rushing (92.4) and tackling (90.5)," Cameron wrote.

MORE: Four questions for Bills' GM Brandon Beane to answer while introducing Joe Brady

"The Bills struggled to fit the run in 2025, ranking 28th in rushing success rate (33.1%) allowed. Their linebacking corps was a contributing factor, as the group's 27.3% negatively graded run-play rate ranked 30th. With Matt Milano‘s and Shaq Thompson’s contracts set to expire, finding a savvy veteran to overhaul the group would be wise."

Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner reacts after a play against the Miami Dolphins. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Wagner could add leadership to Bills' Defense

Wagner, 35, spent a majority of his career with the Seattle Seahawks and even won a Super Bowl, but he has been with the Commanders for the last two seasons and even led them to the NFC championship last season.

The Commanders dealt with a number of injuries this season, which led them to a 5-12 record. The Commanders missed the playoffs, so Wagner may decide to join a team with a better chance of reaching the Super Bowl.

RELATED: Bills suffer another playoff exit due to same Sean McDermott-rooted shortcomings

Wagner's decision to join the Bills will hinge upon who the team hires as its head coach. Once the Bills get their replacement for Sean McDermott, the team can figure out its free agency plans. If a coach like Aden Durde or Klint Kubiak joins the Bills, that could lead Wagner to the team. Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula could also be a hire that could lead Wagner to the Bills.

Ultimately, Wagner would be a risk to sign for an on-field replacement for Milano and Thompson, but his veteran leadership off the field could help the defense reach new heights.

Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner during practice at Ciudad Deportiva del Real Madrid. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —