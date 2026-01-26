Buffalo Bills set to interview Rams' prodigy for head coaching job

The Buffalo Bills’ head coaching search is really starting to heat up.

After announcing they met with Denver Broncos passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Davis Webb on Monday morning, the Bills are reportedly set to interview with Los Angeles Rams passing game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase hours later.

The Rams were eliminated from Super Bowl contention with a loss to the Seattle Seahawks during Sunday's NFC Championship Game, which allowed the Bills to host the interview with Scheelhaase on Monday.

Los Angeles Rams pass game coordinator coach Nate Scheelhaase during training camp at Loyola Marymount University. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Getting hot

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Bills will sit down with Scheelhaase following his in-person interview with the Cleveland Browns. It is unclear if Scheelhaase’s interview, scheduled for Monday night, is in person or will be conducted virtually.

Scheelhaase is the latest name to be revealed in Buffalo’s quest to find its next leader, as joining him and Webb have been Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski, former Bills interim head coach and former Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn, Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, former NFL quarterback Philip Rivers, Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, former Bills offensive coordinator and New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll and Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady.

Nate Scheelhaase currently is scheduled to meet tonight with the Bills following his Browns’ in-person interview. https://t.co/muZT1Wt6eP — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 26, 2026

Track record

The Rams’ passing game coordinator has been with the team for the past two seasons, beginning as an offensive assistant coach/pass game specialist during the 2024 campaign. He previously spent six seasons with the Iowa State University Cyclones from 2018 to 2023.

The 35-year-old helped lead a Rams’ passing game that finished the 2025 season first in the league in yards passing per game (268.1), while quarterback Matthew Stafford is one of the prime candidates to take home the NFL MVP after recording a league-high 4,707 yards passing and 46 touchdowns passing.

Scheelhaase has no head coaching experience.

Iowa State Cyclones offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase watches the team work out before an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State Cowboys at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

