Buffalo Bills set to interview Rams' prodigy for head coaching job
In this story:
The Buffalo Bills’ head coaching search is really starting to heat up.
After announcing they met with Denver Broncos passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Davis Webb on Monday morning, the Bills are reportedly set to interview with Los Angeles Rams passing game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase hours later.
The Rams were eliminated from Super Bowl contention with a loss to the Seattle Seahawks during Sunday's NFC Championship Game, which allowed the Bills to host the interview with Scheelhaase on Monday.
RELATED: Bills eliminate potential Hall of Fame candidate from head coaching search
Getting hot
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Bills will sit down with Scheelhaase following his in-person interview with the Cleveland Browns. It is unclear if Scheelhaase’s interview, scheduled for Monday night, is in person or will be conducted virtually.
Scheelhaase is the latest name to be revealed in Buffalo’s quest to find its next leader, as joining him and Webb have been Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski, former Bills interim head coach and former Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn, Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, former NFL quarterback Philip Rivers, Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, former Bills offensive coordinator and New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll and Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady.
MORE: Sean McDermott's head-coaching future hinted by NFL insider
Track record
The Rams’ passing game coordinator has been with the team for the past two seasons, beginning as an offensive assistant coach/pass game specialist during the 2024 campaign. He previously spent six seasons with the Iowa State University Cyclones from 2018 to 2023.
The 35-year-old helped lead a Rams’ passing game that finished the 2025 season first in the league in yards passing per game (268.1), while quarterback Matthew Stafford is one of the prime candidates to take home the NFL MVP after recording a league-high 4,707 yards passing and 46 touchdowns passing.
Scheelhaase has no head coaching experience.
— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —
More Buffalo Bills News:
Alex Brasky is editor of Bills Digest and host of the Buffalo Pregame podcast. He has been on the Bills beat the past six seasons and now joins Sports Illustrated hoping to expand his coverage of Buffalo’s favorite football team.Follow alexbrasky