Buffalo Bills Tease LeBron James Addition After Los Angeles Lakers Exit

After informing the Los Angeles Lakers of his plans to play elsewhere during the 2026-27 season, LeBron James is being recruited by the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills are amid an offseason lull as they await training camp to begin on July 29, which has led to the organization’s social media department and graphics team teasing having a bit of fun with what would be the acquisition of the century.

“Never say never,” the Bills posted to their official X account, attaching an image of James sporting Bills red, white and blue.

James is by no means considering a move to the gridiron, as the Golden State Warriors appear to be the frontrunners to land the future Hall of Famer. So Bills fans shouldn’t get excited. But it is interesting to consider how a physical specimen such as him might fare between the white lines on Sundays.

James played football before heading to the NBA

All American basketball player LeBron James has returned to the football field for St Vincent St Mary High School. He wlll play as wide receiver on offense. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The four-time NBA MVP is a former football player, having played wide receiver as a youth until his junior year of high school, when he committed to the hardwood. Over two years at the varsity level, James recorded 103 receptions for 2,065 yards and 23 touchdowns, finishing as the No. 1 football prospect in Ohio, according to The Sporting News.

James has since become one of the greatest players to ever step on a basketball court. Still, many have wondered if he could have made it in the NFL.

If the 41-year-old James were to suddenly make the highly unlikely decision to begin moonlighting as a professional football player, Buffalo would be the perfect landing spot. The basketball legend measures 6-foot-9, 250 pounds and would be quite the addition to the Bills’ roster -- hypothetically, of course.

The Bills could use an athlete like James -- if this was 10 years ago

Let’s say his aging body could hold up through the rigors of a 17-game regular season, James would project as a solid piece to add to Buffalo's tight end or wide receiver room as a big-bodied red-zone target capable of playing “above the rim,” as former second-round pick Keon Coleman was expected to upon entering the league through the 2024 NFL Draft.

Coleman is a former basketball player himself, having spent time as a member of the Michigan State Spartans men’s program under Hall of Fame head coach Tom Izzo. Coleman was on the team during the 2021-22 season, playing in six games.

While this is all in fun, Buffalo has been searching for a player who can win against smaller defensive backs and a player with James’ measurables would present an imposing force on the outside for quarterback Josh Allen. There's no telling how he would perform, but is it fair to say he would be an upgrade over Coleman at this point?

It’s too bad James is approaching 42 and hasn’t played the sport in over 20 years. Other than that, he’s a really exciting prospect.

All jokes aside, it’s a fun proposition to consider, particularly with about a month to go until the Bills head for St. John Fisher University. That’s what this time of the offseason is for: having a bit of fun before we all start stressing over every move the team makes from late-July until the dead of winter.

LeBron to the Bills. Who says no?